PVT honored at Nevada Press Foundation Awards of Excellence

The Pahrump Valley Times won 9 awards, with two first-place honors, in the Rural Division at the 2025 Nevada Press Foundation Awards of Excellence.

Pahrump Valley Times’ John Clausen won first place in the Feature Photo category for his coverage of the Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club’s Valentine’s weekend 2025 competition at McCullough Rodeo Arena in Pahrump.

“A great mix of scenes, along with well-caught action, propelled this entry to first place,” said the judges of Clausen’s submission.

Graphic Designer Abigail Fitzpatrick’s 2024 Fall Festival Guide won first place for best Special Section. Her Amargosa Days full-page ad brought home third place for Print Ad (half-page or larger), for which the judges complimented the “good use of vertical spacing and a neutral color family.”

The Pahrump Valley Times graphic advertising department’s Dolores Sarantes brought home a third-place award for Print Ad (less than half-page) for her Rehome Brody ad.

Together, Sarantes and Fitzpatrick won third place for the 2024 Graduation special section.

Reporter Robin Hebrock won second place in the Community Service category for the Animal Advocacy series and third place for her Business Feature of Sunflower Fashions.

Illustrator Eric Coleman brought home second place in Arts and Culture Commentary for his collection of anecdotes from Beatty, Goldfield and Tecopa accompanied by original illustrated maps.

Editor and Page Designer Jessica Sterling won third place for Overall Design.

The 2025 Nevada Press Foundation Awards of Excellenc honored outstanding journalism published between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

Judging was conducted by the Arizona Media Association, and winners were announced during a banquet held at the Fallon Convention Center on Saturday, September 20.