Red Rock Canyon group offers reward to stop graffiti in area

Archaeologists and volunteers work Thursday, May 19, 2011, to restore an ancient rock art site in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area that was damaged by graffiti vandals in November. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Klaus Cobb, a volunteer with Friends of Red Rock Canyon, left, works Thursday, May 19, 2011, to restore an ancient rock art site in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area that was damaged by graffiti vandals in November. Looking on is South African archeologist Dr. Jannie Laubser, center, and a person who only gave his name as Michael. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wyatt Mulvey, a volunteer with Friends of Red Rock Canyon, works Thursday, May 19, 2011, to restore an ancient rock art site near Lost Creek that was damaged by graffiti vandals in November. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

K.M. CANNON/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Klaus Cobb, a volunteer with Friends of Red Rock Canyon, left, works Thursday, May 19, 2011, to restore an ancient rock art site in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area that was damaged by graffiti vandals in November. Looking on is South African archeologist Dr. Jannie Laubser, center, and a person who only gave his name as Michael. K.M. CANNON/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Klaus Cobb, a volunteer with Friends of Red Rock Canyon, left, works Thursday, May 19, 2011, to restore an ancient rock art site in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area that was damaged by graffiti vandals in November. Looking on is South African archeologist Dr. Jannie Laubser, center, and a person who only gave his name as Michael.

A group dedicated to preserving the beauty of Red Rock Canyon has had it with visitors marking their territory, so to speak.

Friends of Red Rock Canyon last month offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone defacing Red Rock Canyon. The original reward was first presented on Dec. 30 on its website. A recent “artistic effort” produced this post on its Facebook page in March:

“Frankly, we’re tired of spending thousands of dollars on removing graffiti from Red Rock Canyon. We would much rather spend the money (and our time) on bringing schoolchildren to the Rock for a day of education and appreciation. Please help up stop this idiotic defacement of a beautiful area,” read a post on the group’s Facebook page.

How to report an incident can be found on the web at friendsredrock.org/graffiti-rewards