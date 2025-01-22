Regional Transportation Commission seeks to fill vacancy for Public-At-Large position

There is a vacancy for a Public-At-Large member on the Regional Transportation Commission, for a term to end the first Monday in January 2027. Applicants must be a resident of the Town of Pahrump.

Nye County commissioners are requesting completed applications from persons interested in filling this vacancy. Applications may be obtained at the Nye County Clerk’s Office, 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, or 1520 Basin Avenue, Pahrump, or by calling 775-482-8127, or by visiting www.nyecountynv.gov.

Please submit your application to the Nye County Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 1031, Tonopah, Nevada 89049 no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

No applications will be accepted after that date. Nye County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Provider.