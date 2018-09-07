Remote Area Medical clinic returning to Pahrump

Local residents in need of quality health care may want to take advantage of a special event next month at the NyE Communities Coalition facility.

Local residents in need of quality medical care performed by teams of doctors and physicians arrives back in Pahrump next month, courtesy of the Remote Area Medical clinic organization. The event will be held at the NyE Communities Coalition's campus at 1020 East Wilson Road, beginning October 5th through the 7th. A "Taco Tuesday" fundraiser for the program is scheduled for September 18, at the coalition beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition’s Communications Coordinator, April Jackson, said teams of physicians will provide the services for individuals and families beginning Oct. 5th through the 7th.

Remote Area Medical (RAM), is a nonprofit medical care organization dedicated to providing free medical services to communities around the country and overseas.

“The services include medical, dental, vision,” she said. “We will also have mental health professionals coming in if anyone is experiencing issues along those lines. The medical professionals will be providing physical exams and women’s health exams. Obviously, the dentists who are coming in will provide the dental services. The services are based on what the physician or doctor is able to provide.”

Due to the popularity of the RAM event, Jackson strongly advises arriving early at the coalition to receive a number for the services.

“In order for individuals and families within the community to take advantage of these valuable services they will need to have a number that we hand out,” she said. “The numbers start getting handed out at 3 a.m., on the 5th 6th and 7th of October. During past events, we have seen people arriving here for this event at midnight. We have also had people lining up the day before the event starts. They have been here for the last two years, so this year it will be our third annual Remote Area Medical visit.”

In order to help provide the services to the community, Jackson said the coalition has scheduled a “Taco Tuesday” fundraiser later this month.

“The money provides for hotel rooms for the doctors and medical professionals,” she said. “We actually have quite a few of them who are coming in from out of state. We try to encourage their participation by providing them with lodging. In essence, the fundraisers help pay for those costs. They all do it on a voluntary basis, which means their services are completely free. We also had a spaghetti fundraiser back in January for this particular event.”

Additionally, Jackson said the town of Pahrump is fortunate to have hosted the RAM event for the past two years.

“They typically go to one area and not come back for even a decade or more,” she said. “We have been privileged enough to have them return here three years in a row. The patients are very grateful to receive these services. The fundraiser also pays for various testing equipment for women’s exams, and other incidental costs, including food for the kids and our clients. We want to ensure that everybody is comfortable and happy during this event.”

Jackson also said the coalition is looking to bring in other services that have not been offered previously in town.

“We are also looking to have addiction specialists, and a podiatrist who can provide services for diabetes patients with foot care as well as other foot issues,” she said. “We are also having a chiropractor here, so we have quite a plethora of medical professionals that will be available to help anyone in the community. We serve probably 500 to 700 people each year with this event.”

The Taco Tuesday fundraiser is a first-time event, to be held Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held inside the coalition’s activity center at 1020 East Wilson Road.

Dinner includes two tacos and rice and beans, along with a raffle.

Tickets are $10 and can be prepurchased at the coalition or at the event.

For additional information on the Remote Area Medical event, contact Jackson at 775-727-9970 extension 211, or email at April@nyecc.org

