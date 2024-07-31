85°F
Remote Area Medical returning for 9th year – how to get involved

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Remote Area Medical is an international nonprofit providing free health care services to underserved communities around the globe, with its next Pahrump clinic set for this October.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Remote Area Medical, this photo shows a youngster undergoing dental triage at a pop-up clinic. RAM clinics offer dental, vision and general health services free of charge, thanks to volunteers who give their time and expertise to the events.
Condition of DMV records unclear after fire that shuttered Pahrump bureau
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 31, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

With just two months until Remote Area Medical (RAM) makes its return to the Pahrump Valley, volunteer recruitment is in full swing. RAM needs an army of people, both medically trained individuals and general volunteers, in order to provide the array of free health care services its pop-up clinics are known for, services which have brought relief and prevented suffering for thousands of residents over the last eight years.

“RAM - a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need - is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its Oct. 5-6 clinic,” a recent press release announced. “RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, October 4 and take down on Sunday, Oct. 6.”

There are plenty of tasks that must be handled and therefore, a plethora of opportunities to help out. Patient and volunteer check-in is of course key, as is assisting with food service for the vast volunteer force, guiding patients through the clinic and more.

“Overnight parking volunteers to greet patients are also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations,” the press release added. “Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support. If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free health care services to Pahrump, Nevada and surrounding communities, please visit our website at RAMUSA.org or call 865-579-1530.”

Each year, RAM partners with one of the valley’s own impactful nonprofits, the NyE Communities Coalition, which oversees the Community Host Group Committee that dedicates its time to ensuring the preparations in the run-up to the event are completed smoothly and efficiently. In fact, aside from the obvious local need, one the main reasons behind RAM’s returning to Pahrump on an annual basis since 2016 has been the support provided through this partnership.

“We are proud to host our 9th Annual Remote Area Medical Clinic in Pahrump,” NyECC Board President Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “The partnership between the NyECC and RAM has been such an amazing benefit to the residents of Nye County and the surrounding areas and has been supported by countless local sponsors, for which we are so grateful.”

The Pahrump RAM Clinic is set for Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6 at the Pathways Building on the Pahrump Valley High School Campus, 501 E. Calvada Blvd. All services are free and provided on a first-come, first-served basis. No identification is required.

“We encourage anyone who is underinsured, uninsured or otherwise has a lack of access to health care to attend. We do not ask any qualifying questions, everyone is welcome!” Muccio concluded.

For more information visit RAMUSA.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

