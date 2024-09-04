Replace the Calvada fountain? Why the water board thinks we should

Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi recently made a suggestion that caught the attention of the Nye County Water District Governing Board. He proposed the county consider replacing one of the most notable landmarks in the Pahrump Valley: the fountain at Calvada Boulevard and Highway 160. The fountain has been at the prominent intersection for decades. Many find beauty and meaning in the site, with the fountain symbolizing the Paiute origins of the word Pahrump — Water Rock.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Sitting at the corner of Calvada Blvd. and Highway 160, the iconic fountain has been a part of the Pahrump community for decades but some county officials now feel it should be replaced with something less water-consumptive.

However, Pahrump’s sole-source aquifer, Basin No. 162, has only so much of this life-sustaining resource to offer and the fountain’s near-constantly flowing water has drawn plenty of criticism, too.

With the stressed water situation in the valley one of its main priorities of interest, the Nye County Water District Governing Board has taken formal action to support Kunzi’s idea. During its Aug. 13 meeting, the water board authorized the sending of a letter stating such to those who ultimately hold the power to make the final decision in the matter, the Nye County Commission.

“District attorney Brian Kunzi suggested that the water fountain did not demonstrate for people coming into our community the type of message that we want to portray and I agree with him,” Nye County Water District General Manager Dann Weeks explained at that meeting. “That fountain was built by PEC in the ‘70s to tell prospective land buyers that we had all the water in the world. That was the lie they were telling at that time… While I know that there is an emotional connection to the fountain for some people and I appreciate that - change is hard - I concurred with Mr. Kunzi’s position and that is, messaging is important.

“Telling people when they first come into the community that we have water to waste is not the message we would like to send,” Weeks continued. “I believe that we can be a participant in the process and that fountain can be replaced with something spectacular that is just as photo-worthy but doesn’t send the message that we’re flush with water, because we are not.”

Water board member Michael Lach made the motion to approve the letter of support for replacement of the fountain, which passed with all in favor.

“As you are aware, Pahrump faces significant challenges concerning water resources. Our region is characterized by arid conditions and limited water availability, making it vital that we use our water supply judiciously,” the water district’s letter states. “The fountain in question, while aesthetically pleasing to some, represents a significant use of water that sends the misleading message that our water resources are abundant and can be used frivolously. This perception could hinder our conservation efforts and potentially lead to greater water scarcity in the future.

“By replacing the fountain, we can take a proactive step toward promoting a culture of water stewardship. It will serve as a tangible reminder for our residents and visitors alike that each drop of water counts and that we must be responsible guardians of our water supply,” the letter continues. “We urge the Nye County Commission to support removal of the fountain. This decision will not only help conserve our precious water resources but will also demonstrate the leadership and responsibility that our community needs as we face ongoing water challenges.”

