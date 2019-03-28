Report completed on accidental death at park

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tom Jaskulski, a long-time Death Valley National Park volunteer, died while completing a routine fitness swim test to recertify as a park service diver. He regularly dived in Devils Hole to monitor the endangered Devils Hole pupfish.

The National Park Service’s Serious Accident Investigation Team has completed its examination into the accidental death of volunteer Tom Jaskulski in 2018, Death Valley National Park announced.

Jaskulski, a longtime Death Valley National Park volunteer, died while completing a routine fitness swim test to recertify as a National park Service diver. The Riverside County Coroner determined Jaskulski’s fatality was natural, and the cause was cardiovascular disease.

“Tom was passionate about diving, Devils Hole and his work as a park service volunteer,” Superintendent Mike Reynolds said in a news release from the park. “We are fortunate to have known Tom. He will be greatly missed by employees and volunteers at Death Valley National Park and by a strong network of friends.”

The Serious Accident Investigation Factual Report released by the team, reviews the circumstances of Jaskulski’s death. As Jaskulski was nearing the end of the routine test, the park service dive officer noticed he appeared to be having difficulty swimming. The dive officer told Jaskulski he could end the test. When Jaskulski kept swimming, the dive officer entered the water and swam alongside him.

With only 10 feet remaining to complete the 2,700-foot swim, Jaskulski stopped swimming and went limp. The National Park Service dive officer removed Jaskulski from the pool, found he had no pulse, and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Jaskulski passed away six days later on March 24, 2018 after being removed from life support in Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. The SAIT team also created internal documents that the agency will use to consider making any changes in safety protocols.

A resident of La Quinta, California, Jaskulski was a respected leader in the diving community. The Divers Alert Network named him diver of the year in 2004. The National Association of Cave Diving gave him the Wakulla Award in 2000. Jaskulski is survived by his wife, daughter and grandson.