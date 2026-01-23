Report of parked car blasting music leads to drug-related arrest

A report about a vehicle blasting loud music with an occupant who had not left the car for almost an hour led Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies to a local gas station to investigate during the early morning hours of last weekend.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle parked at a gas pump, with its engine still running and lights on.

Upon making contact and speaking with the man, who exited the driver’s seat, the deputy noted in the arrest report that the suspect was fidgeting, sweating, unable to stand still, and had a small pupil size. According to the arrest report, the man also refused any field sobriety tests.

The incident resulted in the man being charged with multiple counts, including driving under the influence, two counts of controlled substance possession, drug paraphernalia possession, one count of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and one count of arrest for parole/probation violation.

Upon entering the suspect’s vehicle, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies found two glass smoking pipes, a small glass vial with a residue of a crystal-like substance within a cross-body bag, a used burnt piece of tin foil, and another used piece of tin foil with a burnt residue.

The substance on the piece of tin foil, a partially melted pill, was later tested by authorities and returned as presumptively positive for fentanyl.

The white substance found in the small glass vial was also tested and returned as presumptively positive for fentanyl.

A search warrant was obtained for a blood draw and after it was completed at Desert View Hospital, the man was transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on his charges.

The arrest took place at a Rebel Gas Station located off of Highway 160 on Saturday, Jan. 10. The initial report to dispatch at 2:05 a.m. stated that the man was sitting in his vehicle, blasting music, and not exiting the vehicle since 1:12 a.m.

Dispatch further advised that the man was under parole and probation supervision and one of his conditions was to not possess any illegal narcotics or narcotics paraphernalia.

