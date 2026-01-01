Reported gun threat at Jack in the Box results in arrest

During the incident, a firearm was found by authorities in the suspect’s pant leg.

On Friday, Dec. 19 at approximately 2 p.m., two Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Jack in the Box restaurant on Highway 160 to the report of someone in the drive-thru possibly threatening an employee with a firearm.

While heading to the scene, dispatch advised the law enforcement officers that two male suspects were in a parked car in front of the fast-food establishment.

Police made contact with the suspect, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to an arrest report, when asked if the suspect had any weapons on him, he told the deputies he didn’t.

The reporting party confirmed this was the car they saw the suspects in, so the deputies had occupants step out of the vehicle.

While patting down the man in the passenger seat, one of the law enforcement officers noticed an outline resembling a handgun in his right pant leg.

A SIG Sauer firearm was found in the suspect’s pant leg after being detained. The man told one of the deputies that while in the drive-thru he recognized a friend working.

Once that person came to the window, the suspect asked him if he wanted to smoke during his lunch break.

The suspect claimed that he did not show the gun to the man since it was hidden in his waistband. He further stated that he did not know how the employee saw the gun since he did not show it to him.

When that employee was interviewed by police, he explained that he knew the suspect through a mutual friend. He further explained that the suspect told him to take his break because he had something for him.

According to the arrest report, the employee then noticed the suspect holding his waist and realized he had a gun. He further clarified that the suspect did not pull the gun out during their interaction or make any threats toward him. Another co-worker told the suspect to pull into the parking lot since their food wasn’t ready, then the reporting party contacted law enforcement.

The suspect was arrested and charged with one count of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

