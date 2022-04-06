Republican candidates will meet in upcoming debates

Nye County Republican candidates will sound-off in a series of upcoming town hall debates beginning this month at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump. The debates will be jointly held by the Nye County Republican Party, Pahrump Valley Times/Tonopah Times-Bonanza and Goldfield News and KPVM-TV. It’s the third time the three organizations have held debates.

Co-hosts of the events will be Bill Carns, chairman of the Nye County Republican Central Committee and Joseph Burdzinski, chairman of the Nevada GOP Nominating Committee.

Moderating the debates will be Deanna O’Donnell, assistant TV/radio station manager, news director and anchor from KPVM-TV, and Brent Schanding, editor for the Pahrump Valley Times and Tonopah Times-Bonanza &Goldfield News.

“These debate sessions will give the voting public of Pahrump and Nye County an opportunity to delve more deeply into some of the Republican candidates running for office,” Burdzinski said. “We’re doing this again because it was so widely received in the past, and people really felt they got to know the candidates better.”

The GOP will dominate the June 14 primary in Nye County — more than 95 percent of candidates who filed for partisan races here are Republicans.

The public is invited to attend the debates. Doors will open at 4 p.m.; the debates will begin at 5 p.m.

They will air on KPVM-TV at 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thursday, April 14: Nye County Clerk, Nye County Sheriff candidates

The first debate will feature candidates for Nye County Clerk and Nye County Sheriff.

The clerk’s race has three Republican candidates: Ian Bayne, Andrew Caccavale and Mark Kampf.

“I’m looking forward to hearing the county clerk debate,” Burdzinski said. “Our current county clerk has been termed-out and will not be running. With all of the concerns we have about voter integrity, this is a particularly important election for everyone.”

The non-partisan Nye County Sheriff’s race is between six candidates and is expected to be one of the most watched local races on the ballot.

Thursday, April 21: Nye County Treasurer, Nye County District Attorney, Nye County Assessor candidates

The second debate will feature Republican candidates for Nye County Treasurer, Nye County District Attorney and the Nye County Assessor.

Incumbent Treasurer John Prudhont will debate challenger Raelyn Powers to begin the evening.

In the second debate of the evening, incumbent Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia, is expected to debate challenger Brian Kunzi, who held the position from 2010 to 2015.

Incumbent Assessor Sheree Stringer and challenger Wayne “Boomer” Buck will take the stage for the final debate of the evening.

Thursday, April 28: Nye County Commission, Nevada General Assembly District 36 candidates

The third debate will feature Republican candidates for the Nye County Commision and Nevada General Assembly District 36.

Incumbent Bruce Jabbour and challenger Trevor Dolby are running for Nye County Commission District 1.

Incumbent Leo Blundo and challengers Ron Boskovich and Nurmara Quintero are running for Nye County Commission District 4.

Incumbent Debra Strickland and challengers Dee-Anna “Dee” Mounts and William Simpson are running for Nye County Commission District 5.

For the Nevada Assembly District 36, incumbent Gregory Hafen II and Matt Sadler will face off for the final debate of the evening.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.