Republicans rally for Trump and law enforcement — PHOTOS

Republican officials, GOP advocates and Donald Trump voters gathered in red, rural Nye County over the weekend to show their support for the president and law enforcement.

“Our economy will be growing. Internationally, we’re doing so much better with the world and the new peace committee that was just formed. I think a lot of good things are coming,” Joe Burdzinski said of the Trump administration.

Burdzinski is president of the Nye County Republican Club, a nonprofit formed in December of last year. The group organized the pro-Trump and pro-law enforcement rally on Saturday, Jan. 24.

“Law enforcement I think is key, and they’re being attacked,” Burdzinski told the Pahrump Valley Times. “There’s groups that want to defund police, and we think we should be supporting our law enforcement because they do a job that is not a lot of fun.”

The rally was held at the corner of Highway 160 and Highway 372. Many attendees wore Trump and MAGA clothing. Cars driving past the intersection honked and some passengers cheered from their vehicles, showing additional support for the rally.

“I came out here to support ICE and our president,” said rally participant Carol Smith, who was decked out in MAGA gear from head to toe.

Prior to the event’s official 10 a.m. start time, a group of about a dozen Trump supporters were already gathered at the busy morning intersection, rallying for the 45th and 47th president and for law enforcement. In total, approximately 56 people attended the rally.

“I think it’s important that we control our immigration. I’m an immigrant myself. I came in 1959 from England with my mother. We knocked on the door and we asked to come in. I think that’s the way that it should be,” said rally participant Elizabeth Herring. “I’m not opposed to immigration, but I’m opposed to illegal immigration. Then the fact that we have spent so much money during the [Joe] Biden years supporting those illegal immigrants when the rest of America, the middle class part of America, was deeply struggling.”

Local dignitaries present at the event included former Commissioner Frank Carbone, District Attorney Brian Kunzi, suspended Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore, District 4 Commissioner and Chair Ron Boskovich, District 1 Commissioner Bruce Jabbour and District 5 Commissioner Debra Strickland.

“I think that Trump has done some phenomenal things for our country already in just this short period of time,” Strickland told the Pahrump Valley Times at the rally.

During the rally, Strickland also gave a donation to the newly formed Nye County Republican Club.

“We have a need to keep these entities alive and well so we can have great events like this, so people can come out and feel inspired,” Strickland explained. “With the Nye County Republican Club, a donation of $500 will make a difference because they need to be able to buy supplies and keep the movement going.”

While most people at the rally were supporting President Trump, two counter-protesters were also present toward the beginning of the event.

“I’m anti-Trump establishment… I’m out here today as a Christian man that loves people to say that I’m denouncing this administration,” said Leon Mason.

The Nye County Republican Club was formed in early December 2025. The organization aims to support elected Republicans and to keep the public informed on what those officials are doing in their political offices. The club will host monthly luncheons featuring a Republican speaker and plans to put on other events for Republican candidates. For more information about the Nye County Republican Club, contact the group at 775-764-8085.