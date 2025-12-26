Rescue crews respond to car vs. structure accident

An awesome year for The Avery Project

On Friday, Dec. 17, at approximately 10 a.m., Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of Oxbow Avenue for a car vs. structure accident.

“Upon arrival, we found a vehicle had brushed the building with no structural integrity damage,” said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis.

The vehicle had only one occupant, the driver. That person was medically assessed by crews and transported to Desert View Hospital.

Accidental gunshot injury at brothel

At about 12 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21, crews were dispatched to the Chicken Ranch Brothel on Homestead Road for the report of a gunshot.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a patient who had sustained an apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“That patient was subsequently transported to Mercy Air Base 21 and flown to trauma,” Lewis explained.

Mount Charleston Drive vehicle fire

On Monday, Dec. 22, at approximately 12:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the area of Mount Charleston Drive for a vehicle fire.

“Upon arrival, we found a commercial van parked just off the driveway in close proximity to the primary dwelling,” Lewis said.

The vehicle was heavily engulfed in flames, and the home was a nearby exposure.

“The fire was quickly extinguished with no further extension, and there were no injuries,” Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Lewis further explained that the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.

Park structure fire

Also on Dec. 22, at about 6 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to Ian Deutch Memorial Park for the report of a structure fire on the park grounds.

“We found two adjacent rooms within the same structure that had fire conditions inside, mostly due to accumulation of rubbish,” Lewis said.

The fires in the rooms were quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation and is suspected to be intentional.

