Rescue crews respond to evening car and bicycle accident outside of casino

On Saturday, Dec. 13, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of Riviera Drive for the report of an unknown type of device. There was concern the device could have been a rocket-propelled grenade, but it turned out to be an item of no harm. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue/Pahrump Valley Times file)
December 19, 2025 - 5:04 am
 

On Wednesday, Dec. 10, around 6 p.m., Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 160 near Saddle West Hotel and Casino for a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist.

When rescue crews arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground near the entrance of the casino’s parking lot.

“Crews provided care and transported him to the local hospital,” said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis.

Report of unknown explosive device

At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, crews were dispatched to the area of Riviera Drive for the report of an unknown type of device.

“The device was examined and found to be inert,” Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The fire chief further explained that there was concern the device could have been a rocket-propelled grenade, but it turned out to be a souvenir-type item of no harm. The device was transported by the military to a base in Las Vegas.

West Wilson Road and Lola Lane pedestrian motor vehicle accident

Also on Dec. 13, at approximately 1:20 p.m., in the same general area as the device incident, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue was dispatched to West Wilson Road and Lola Lane for a pedestrian-involved accident.

“The patient was located and had sustained traumatic injuries,” Lewis added.

Mercy Air was called in for the assignment. The patient was transported to a Mercy Air base and then flown to a trauma center in Las Vegas.

Wulfenstein Gravel Pit Road dump truck versus motor vehicle accident

On Monday, Dec. 15, at around 8 a.m., rescue crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 160 and Wulfenstein Gravel Pit Road for an injury motor vehicle accident involving a dump truck versus a car.

“There were injuries. However, all parties declined to be medically transported,” Lewis explained.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

