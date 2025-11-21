Rescue crews respond to Mallard Avenue and Raven Place single vehicle crash

At approximately 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18, crews were dispatched for a rescue assignment near the Pahrump VA Clinic and Desert View Hospital. The car was facing nose-down into a drainage culvert and stuck due to rising floodwaters. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)

On Sunday, Nov. 16, at approximately 10:05 a.m., Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched for a single-vehicle accident in the area of Mallard Avenue and Raven Place.

“On their arrival, they found a vehicle off the roadway impacting a residential fence,” said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis.

There was one passenger with no entrapment. Medical crews assessed the driver, who had a history of a medical condition, which most likely precipitated the accident.

“That patient opted not to go to the hospital,” Lewis noted.

Water vehicle rescue

At approximately 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18, crews were dispatched for a rescue assignment at 310 South Lola Lane near the Pahrump VA Clinic and Desert View Hospital.

“While responding, crews were notified of a vehicle that was swamped by rising floodwaters with the driver trapped,” said Lewis.

When rescue personnel arrived on scene, they found a passenger entrapped in a vehicle. The car was facing nose-down into a drainage culvert and stuck due to rising floodwaters.

“Crews commenced a water rescue utilizing safety lines, made their way to the vehicle, safely extricated the patient and removed that driver from harm,” Lewis explained.

The patient later declined medical treatment and the vehicle was removed by a local tow service.

Recent weather in Pahrump

“Over the past week in Nye County specifically, the area of Pahrump has sustained approximately two inches of accumulated rain, which is the majority of the rain we receive annually, almost half,” Chief Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times. “While there wasn’t a great deal of flash flooding, there was standing water with snow accumulation further up the mountain.”

Lewis added that even though rain has started to slow down, periodic rain showers are still expected in the next several days.

“We’re reminding everyone to stay on the hard surface, don’t go onto the shoulders, and make sure the roadway is within sight,” Lewis said. “If you can’t see it, stay out of those waters, turn around and leave the area.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com