Rescue crews respond to rollover accident with an explosion

“It was reported to be on California State Highway 127, approximately mile marker two,” Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times.

As fire crews were responding, it was confirmed that there had been an explosion and that the driver had sustained injuries. The extent of the injuries was unknown until crews arrived on scene and found a truck far off the roadway, overturned on its side up an embankment.

“[Crews] completed scene size-up, risk assessment and found a fire condition had consumed the cab of the truck,” Lewis explained.

The semi-truck was fueled by compressed natural gas, and its four gas cells exploded, which caused injury to the driver. Mercy Air was dispatched from Ridgecrest, California, and the patient was flown to UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas.

“The fire was quickly extinguished without incident and crews returned,” Chief Lewis added.

Laguna Street vehicle fire

At about 3:12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, crews were dispatched to Laguna Street in Pahrump for the report of a vehicle fire.

“Upon arrival, crews found a passenger vehicle with an engine-compartment fire extending to the passenger compartment,” the fire chief explained.

The driver had escaped the vehicle prior to the fire department’s arrival and sustained no injuries. The fire was quickly extinguished without it extending further.

