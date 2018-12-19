Retirement planning resource debuts

Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement and Trust recently announced a new Retirement Income Planning Center, an online resource for the plans that Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement and Trust administers to help those older than age 50 with key issues to consider as they near retirement.

“Too often, people delay retirement planning until just a few years or even months before leaving the workforce,” said Jon Graff, Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement and Trust director of Participant Services.

“When you start that late, retirement experts often find there is little to be done to impact your outcome. But if you start at age 50 or 55, you have 10 to 15 years to change your expected outcomes.”

The Retirement Income Planning Center provides resources to help create a retirement budget and income plan, two essentials for determining whether you are “on track” for retirement, Wells Fargo said in its announcement.

For details, go to wellsfargo.com