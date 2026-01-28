Reunion in the works for all former PVHS students

Any and all who used to attend Pahrump Valley High School are invited to take part in the upcoming All Class Mixer and All Class Reunion, two events slated for June. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

The idea of hosting a high school reunion is nothing new, but generally, they are limited to one single graduating class. This summer, however, former valley students will have the chance to reconnect with not only members of their own class but people from all other graduating years at two special events, the Pahrump Valley High School (PVHS) All Class Mixer and the All Class Reunion.

Slated for June, these events are being organized by Dawn and Charles Radcliff, both graduates of PVHS who are eager to get everyone together to revel in the memories of their youth. Along with a committee of their fellow PVHS alumni, the Radcliffs have spent the last several months putting everything together and spreading the word in the hope of bringing together hundreds of former PVHS students.

“What began as an idea for our own classes quickly grew into something much bigger,” Dawn told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Within three days of launching a Facebook interest page, more than 1,500 people responded saying they would like to attend. Because of that response, we decided to open the reunion to multiple graduating classes and even former students who attended PVHS but did not graduate, creating a large community-wide event.”

First up for former PVHS students, along with anyone else in the community who wishes to go, will be the All Class Mixer at Nevada Treasure RV Resort.

“For the mixer event, we’ll have about five bars set up around the property and access to a banquet room, so it’s a great space for everyone to gather and socialize,” Dawn remarked, noting that this particular event is free to attend and open to all. “My hope is that people who still live in Pahrump and may not be able to travel to Las Vegas for the reunion dinner can still come out, visit with friends and be part of the experience.”

The following night, PVHS alumni are invited to the All Class Reunion in Las Vegas, set to be hosted at the Tuscany Suites and Casino.

“The reunion is open to anyone who attended school in Pahrump - they do not have to be a graduate,” Dawn explained. “The Tuscany ticket includes a buffet-style dinner, a DJ playing a wide variety of music, two free drinks and a professional photographer. Guests will receive a free printed photo of themselves and their guest, plus a digital class photo that will be emailed to them afterward.”

Of course, reminiscence is the heart of any reunion and with the group’s Facebook page able to reach people all over the country, and even the globe, collecting old memories has been easier than it might have been in the past. Dawn noted that fellow committee member Pauline Wynn Miller is heading up a project to put together scrapbooks featuring photos from the high-school days. Another committee member, Dr. Melissa Van Cleave, is seeking out photos of former PVHS students who have passed away, too, so they can be incorporated into a memorial banner that will be displayed at the reunion.

“This reunion is a huge undertaking but at the end of the day, it’s a party and everyone from Pahrump Valley High School is invited,” Dawn concluded. “People have been incredibly excited and can’t wait to reconnect with old friends. The class of 2016 is celebrating their 10-year reunion, the class of 2006 will be celebrating their 20-year reunion, so why not use this as your reunion too? There are still plenty of tickets available and it’s the perfect excuse for a date night, with dancing, dinner, music and old friends all in one place.

Radcliff is looking for additional people to assist on the decorating committee to help ensure the venues are arrayed in style. “If anyone has any questions about reunion payments or anything else they can direct-message me,” Radcliff encouraged.

The Pahrump Valley High School All Class Mixer is set for Friday, June 19 at Nevada Treasure RV Resort in Pahrump. The All Class Reunion is scheduled for the next night, Saturday, June 20 at Tuscany Suites and Casino in Las Vegas.

Tickets are $100 per person until Feb. 8, after which they will go up to $110 per person. To purchase tickets visit tinyurl.com/4szc3xap

For more information visit the Pahrump Valley High School All Class Reunion Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com