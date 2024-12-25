Rolling into the holidays with joy

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times With a delighted smile and evident curiosity, a young girl explores her brand new Paw Patrol themed bike, complete with training wheels, which she received as part of the 5th Annual Bikes for Christmas effort.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Avery Project hosted its Bike Giveaway Day on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Shadow Mountain Feed, with Santa and Mrs. Claus joining in for a morning of excitement.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Avery Sampson's dad Scott has been the biggest supporter of her Bikes for Christmas initiative, helping every year to collect donations, organize bike builds, make deliveries and handle all the other logistical details.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times In addition to giving away bicycles, The Avery Project's Bikes for Christmas event provided bike recipients with new helmets and even some lights for added safety as they ride around.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Avery Sampson, right, has been making a big difference in the Pahrump community over the last five years with her Bikes for Christmas effort. After five years of gifting bicycles to her fellow youth, she has managed to give away nearly 700 in total.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Two local youth pose with their brand new bicycles at The Avery Project's 2024 Bike Giveway Day, where Avery Sampson handed out 125 bikes in three hours. In total, her 2024 effort resulted in 220 bikes being give to area children.

Following another incredibly successful year for the Avery Project, hundreds of area youth are rolling into Christmas and the new year on their own wheels, with more than 200 bicycles given away as part of the 5th Annual Bikes for Christmas effort.

At the helm of the Avery Project is the organization’s namesake, Avery Sampson. When she was 8-years-old, this young lady took home a title in the Nevada Cinderella Girls program. For her platform, she came up with a plan to collect donations so that she could help bring Christmas joy to the households of her fellow youngsters.

With her own love of getting outdoors and riding around on her bike, she decided to gift bicycles to others. What started as a simple idea has now blossomed into a full-blown community organization that has given away nearly 700 bikes since its inception in 2020.

As part of this year’s Bikes for Christmas, Avery and her dad, Scott Sampson, hosted a bike giveaway day on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Shadow Mountain Feed, where families signed up to bring their kiddos to pick out their own bike. Utilizing an Amazon wish list and donations, Avery also gave out some safety gear to accompany those bikes, such as helmets and lights.

Adding to the fun of the day, Java Junkies came out to ensure folks were warmed up with coffee and hot chocolate and Pinkbox Donuts generously provided dozens of the business’ sweet treats for families to enjoy. Santa and Mrs. Claus put in an appearance, too, chatting with the children and their parents, taking photographs and spreading festive cheer.

“Our bike giveaway event was a huge success!” Scott raved to the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “We distributed over 125 on Dec. 21. With all of the bikes we have distributed to other organizations here in Pahrump and in Amargosa, plus the ones we gave away at Winter Wonder Slam, this puts our total for this year right about 220 bikes.”

Year over year, the Avery Project’s success with Bikes for Christmas has continued to surpass itself and 2024 was another record-breaking year.

“So, as I finish up this year’s Bikes for Christmas, I have so many people to thank,” a thrilled Avery said. “First, my dad, who does so much to help me make this happen. After that, I must thank my community and local businesses!”

There were all sorts of area companies who helped make this year’s effort successful and the Sampsons were eager to ensure they all got a shout-out for their contributions. Included in the 2024 Bikes for Christmas initiative were Bookworm Haven, Saddle West, the Law Office of Robin Holseth, Realty Executives, Joe’s Sanitation, Pahrump Valley Disposal, Mastertech Computers, Pahrump Rentals and Do it Best Hardware, Pahrump Valley Rec League, Newvine Law, Drew’s Tire Pros, Pinkbox Donuts, Pizza Hut, FD Candy Co., Valley Electric, RV Doctor, Game Corner, Great Computer Deals, Vello Bazaar, Cunningham Construction, Pete’s Automotive, Sherrie Marie’s Attic, Sunflower Fashions, Our Place Coffee House, Fitlife Bungee, Line X Line Realty, Pahrump Valley Glass, Java Junkies, Shadow Mountain Feed, Patrick Nary, Christopher Yope and Victoria Lynn, along with many anonymous donors.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Avery enthused.

For more information on Avery’s organization visit TheAveryProject.info or email TheAveryProject2022@gmail.com

