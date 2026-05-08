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RSVP expands transport service to Tonopah

Summer Muns, Tonopah RSVP Service Coordinator, and Jonee Minor, RSVP Project Coordinator, annou ...
Summer Muns, Tonopah RSVP Service Coordinator, and Jonee Minor, RSVP Project Coordinator, announce the expansion of transportation services in Nye County. (RSVP)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
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Nevada Rural Counties Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) announced the expansion of its transportation program in Nye County.

“We are excited to be able to expand our service in Nye County,” CEO of Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc., Molly Walt said in a statement. “This additional fleet vehicle will help us strengthen transportation access and better serve individuals who rely on our program for essential trips.”

A second transportation vehicle has now been introduced to Tonopah, in addition to the already operating car in Pahrump.

“This expansion reflects Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc.’s continued commitment to improving access to transportation for rural seniors,” reads an April press release. “With vehicles now based in both Tonopah and Pahrump, the organization is better positioned to meet the growing transportation needs of Nye County residents.”

According to the RSVP website, its transportation program provides rides for seniors and adults with disabilities to help them grocery shop, pick up prescriptions, and go to medical appointments.

For information about RSVP visit nvrsvp.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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