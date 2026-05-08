RSVP expands transport service to Tonopah

Vehicles now based in both Tonopah and Pahrump to improve access to transportation for rural seniors.

Nevada Rural Counties Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) announced the expansion of its transportation program in Nye County.

“We are excited to be able to expand our service in Nye County,” CEO of Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc., Molly Walt said in a statement. “This additional fleet vehicle will help us strengthen transportation access and better serve individuals who rely on our program for essential trips.”

A second transportation vehicle has now been introduced to Tonopah, in addition to the already operating car in Pahrump.

“This expansion reflects Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc.’s continued commitment to improving access to transportation for rural seniors,” reads an April press release. “With vehicles now based in both Tonopah and Pahrump, the organization is better positioned to meet the growing transportation needs of Nye County residents.”

According to the RSVP website, its transportation program provides rides for seniors and adults with disabilities to help them grocery shop, pick up prescriptions, and go to medical appointments.

For information about RSVP visit nvrsvp.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

About RSVP

"Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Programs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for seniors, adults with disabilities, and caregivers across rural Nevada," stated the press release. "Through volunteer-driven programs, RSVP addresses critical needs such as transportation, homemaker assistance, respite care, and community connection. RSVP serves as a vital link between volunteers and individuals who need support to remain safely and independently in their homes."