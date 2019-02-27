Rural business development grants available

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is accepting applications for a grant that supports businesses and jobs in rural Nevada. The Rural Business Development Grant Program can be used in rural areas to support targeted technical assistance, training, feasibility studies, and other activities leading to the development or expansion of small and emerging private businesses.

Cities and counties, nonprofits, economic development authorities and federally recognized tribes are eligible to apply. Individual businesses are not eligible to apply for this program.

In the past, the Nevada allocation has amounted to about $130,000. In addition, a separate Native American set-aside that is funded through a national competition is also available.

These funds helped Nye County Regional Economic Development Authority establish a revolving loan fund for rural businesses.

Grant applications must be received by March 29. Information on the Rural Business Development Grant is available online at bit.ly/2DCHK7T

