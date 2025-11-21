Rural California museum educates community with speaker series

The Shoshone Museum’s November and December events will feature a local environmentalist and author.

The Shoshone Museum’s talk on Saturday, Dec. 13, will feature Kevin Emmerich from Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving the deserts of Nevada and California. (Shoshone Museum)

The Shoshone Museum’s talk on Saturday, Nov. 22, will feature local author Robin Flinchum. She’ll share the history and interesting story of Joe Simpson. (Shoshone Museum)

A spokesperson from the Shoshone Museum offers this update: Due to speaker illness, tomorrow’s scheduled Nov. 22 talk has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set.

A rural California museum has announced its lineup of featured speakers for November and December.

“We try to educate people with history talks from folks in the area,” said Shoshone Museum Development Director Toni Kizzia.

The Shoshone Museum, located in Shoshone, California, is approximately a 30-minute drive from Pahrump. The free-admission museum showcases the distinctive natural, cultural and historical features of Shoshone as well as its surrounding areas.

“It’s a great little museum,” Kizzia told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We’re very proud of it and people love coming to the museum.”

Due to its close proximity to Pahrump, Kizzia encourages Pahrumpians to visit the museum and attend their speaker series events. These talks aim to educate and entertain the community. This Saturday’s event will start at 1 p.m. and the featured speaker will be author Robin Flinchum.

“She is really a history buff, and she has spent a long time researching the area. That’s her niche, and she’s very good at it,” Kizzia said. “She’ll have a lot to say, and I think it will be very enjoyable for people.”

Flinchum’s talk on Nov. 22 will focus on the twisted story of Joe Simpson in the town of Skidoo, located in Death Valley.

The museum’s next talk on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. will feature Kevin Emmerich as its speaker. Emmerich is from Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving the deserts of Nevada and California. His talk will focus on solar energy and the transmission boom in the Mojave Desert’s fragile ecosystems.

Both of the talks, which include refreshments, are free, but donations to help support the museum are appreciated.

For more information about the Shoshone Museum or to donate, visit shoshonemuseum.org.

For further questions contact the Shoshone Museum at (760) 852-4524.

The Shoshone Museum is located at 118 CA-127, Shoshone, California. It is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Shoshone Museum Speaker Series

■ 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22: Robin Flinchum, local author

■ 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13: Kevin Emmerich, environmentalist of Basin and Range Watch

■ Free admission

■ 118 CA-127, Shoshone, California