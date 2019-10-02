76°F
News

Rural transit focus of Nevada effort

Staff Report
October 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Department of Transportation is gathering public input on rural transit services and needs.

The department hosted community workshops last year to gather input on challenges and unmet passenger transportation needs in rural Nevada, including rural community needs for public transportation to work, medical appointments, entertainment and other venues, NDOT said in a recent news release.

Public, private and nonprofit transportation providers, human service agencies and citizens needing public transportation shared feedback about local and regional access to transit resources.

The input was compiled into the draft Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan, which is now available for public review. The plan assesses existing rural transit services and future needs to help guide transit prioritization and identify strategies to meet future transit needs across the state, NDOT said.

The draft plan is now available at nevadadot.com by selecting the “Public Transit” link under “Mobility.”

Public comment can be submitted through 5 p.m. Oct. 22 via email to NDOT transportation planner Matt Bradley at mbradley@dot.nv.gov or by fax at 775-888-7668. The plan will be adopted following the public comment period, helping to prioritize future transit investments.

Each year, NDOT utilizes nearly $10 million in Federal Transit Administration funds to support local transit. The vehicles operate throughout Nevada, offering millions of rides annually for the disabled, the elderly, and those needing a ride to employment, medical treatment and more.

“Nevada is the nation’s seventh-largest state,” Bradley said in a statement. “Our rural expanses mean that those who cannot transport themselves often must rely on others, such as family, friends or transit services, to reach employment, medical services, grocery stores and more. Prioritizing future transit improvements helps us jointly ensure that our fellow citizens can reach the services they need across Nevada.”

