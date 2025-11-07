Saluting valor and courage

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054's annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, honoring the time in which the armistice that ended The Great War went into place. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

On Nov. 11, the United States will observe Veterans Day, a holiday with one sole purpose – honoring those who have served. As the occasion approaches, local veterans’ groups are encouraging everyone in the community to take the time to show their appreciation for all that America’s military service members have done for their country, with two formal ceremonies slated for this coming Tuesday.

Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day is observed annually on Nov. 11, a date chosen for a very specific reason. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, a ceasefire agreement, or armistice, brought the battles of World War I to stop, effectively marking the end of what became known as The Great War. The following year, President Woodrow Wilson officially declared Nov. 11 as the first Armistice Day and the occasion became a federal holiday in 1938. Then, in 1954, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day, extending the day of honor to include all of America’s former service members.

In the Pahrump Valley, Veterans Day is hailed with respect among a community that has a deep-seated sense of patriotism and a large veteran population. The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 will be heading up the observances this year and each is set to host its own ceremony on Tuesday.

First up will be the VFW’s Veterans Day Ceremony, which always starts at 11 a.m. as a nod to the time in which the World War I armistice went into effect. Post leaders will offer their thoughts on the day and other guest remarks are sometimes included, as well as a ceremonial changing of the colors that fly above the post. A small Flag Retirement Ceremony will take place immediately after.

If readers know the VFW, they are likely familiar with the post’s reputation as more than a provider of patriotic events. The post also has delicious eats, from their tasty Taco Tuesdays to their famed New Year’s Eve meals and all kinds of sumptuousness in between. This Tuesday will include some of the post’s tempting offerings, too, with a luncheon featuring a variety of smoked meats – such as ribs and brisket – to follow the ceremonies.

Later that afternoon, the DAV will gather for its Veterans Day Ceremony, an event that customarily incorporates rituals such as the ID/Dog Tag Ceremony and Wreath Ceremony, along with guest speakers.

“This annual ceremony is a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly announced this week. “It offers the Pahrump community a meaningful opportunity to come together in remembrance, gratitude and reflection. The DAV encourages residents to attend and show their support for our veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made.”

The VFW’s Veterans Day observances will start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at the post, 4651 Homestead Road.

The DAV’s Veterans Day Ceremony is set for Tuesday, Nov. 11 at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial inside the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, 751 East Street, beginning at 3 p.m.

