Second town hall on Pahrump area homeless shelter plans canceled

After announcing a push to bring a Transitional Housing and Nutrition Center (THNC) to Pahrump, the committee behind the project hosted a Community Town Hall in October to discuss its plans, with a second town hall slated for this November.

However, residents who had marked the Wednesday, Nov. 20 meeting on their calendars will want to take note that the event has now been scratched. That doesn’t mean locals can’t offer their thoughts on the matter, though, as the committee continues to seek constructive criticism and the opinions of those living in the Pahrump Valley.

“The meeting for the Transitional Housing and Nutrition Center is canceled for Nov. 20,” Kathie McKenna, special projects director for Nevada Outreach Training Organization, announced on Thursday, Nov. 14. “We are still soliciting input from community members and they have two ways of submitting comments or questions: by emailing me directly and the second is by using the feedback form available on our website.”

To submit comments, questions or suggestions email Kathie@NevadaOutreach.org or visit NevadaOutreach.org/transitional-housing-nutrition-center. The feedback form is located under the “Submit Questions or Comments” section at the bottom of the page. Those utilizing the online form can also denote whether they would like to be contacted in return, either via phone or email.

