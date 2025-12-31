Secretary of State honors local businesses

Local winemakers Tim Burke and Pam Tyler of Artesian Cellars were presented with a certificate of recognition from the Nevada Secretary of State's Office on Wednesday, Dec. 17. (Nevada Secretary of State's Office)

This fall, the Nevada Secretary of State's Office launched its new Mobile Office Hours initiative and representatives of the office were in Pahrump on Dec. 18 to assist locals with business services. (Nevada Secretary of State's Office)

Local winemakers Tim Burke and Pam Tyler of Artesian Cellars were presented with a certificate of recognition from the Nevada Secretary of State's Office on Wednesday, Dec. 17. (Nevada Secretary of State's Office)

Shelley Poerio of Living Free Cafe was honored with a certificate of recognition from the Nevada Secretary of State's Office on Wednesday, Dec. 17. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar and Deputy Secretary for Business and Community Outreach Ruben Rodriguez made a trip to the Pahrump Valley to visit with two local businesses that are making a daily difference in the lives of others.

Earning the honor of this special visit were Living Free Cafe and Artesian Cellars, each of which was presented with a certificate of recognition lauding what they do to better their community.

Living Free Café is under the umbrella of Living Free Health and Fitness, which focuses on addiction recovery and support services. As part of its mission to help people stay stopped, as founders Shelley Poerio would say, Living Free operates both Living Free Gym and Living Free Café. Both act as an employment opportunity for Living Free clients who are ready to reenter the workforce and develop valuable career skills. Furthermore, net proceeds from the gym and café also go back into Living Free Health and Fitness, to support its nonprofit activities, such as free and discounted treatment.

Artesian Cellars, run by winemakers Tim Burke and Pam Tyler, is a local winery that provides a great location for residents and visitors to gather and enjoy the taste of some of Nevada’s best wines. This business is passionate about wine, of course, as well as supporting and helping to grow the overall wine industry, but it’s about more than that for this winery. As part of its regular events schedule, Artesian Cellars hosts monthly First Friday events, featuring live music, vendors, food and drink, with proceeds from these events going to local causes.

Living Free Café’s certificate was presented to founder Shelley Poerio, “In recognition of your commitment to recovery services, overdose-prevention training and support programs that strengthen families and public health in our communities.”

Artesian Cellars’ certificate was presented to winery founders Burke and Tyler, “In recognition of your commitment to charitable causes, support for small businesses and your leadership throughout Nye County.”

This was not the only visit from the Secretary of State’s Office to Pahrump this month, however, with representatives of the office back in the valley on Thursday, Dec. 18 for their second round of the office’s new Mobile Business Services Office Hours initiative.

Launched in October, the Mobile Business Services Office Hours initiative provides in-person businesses services for local community members.

“Small businesses drive our state’s economy and need support to get started and succeed,” Aguilar stated. “As the first stop for businesses in Nevada, the Secretary of State’s Office wants to ensure the public has access to the services and resources they need.”

The most recent Mobile Office Hours event took place Dec. 18 at the NyE Communities Coalition, giving residents who are looking to start a business the opportunity to discuss the ins and outs of the process with those who are well-versed in it.

Those interested in the next Pahrump Mobile Business Services Office Hours should watch for announcements on the secretary of state’s website or its social media accounts. More information on starting a business can be found at NVSoS.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com