See photos from the sold-out Silver Tappers Christmas show

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years kicked off the holiday season in true Christmas style this past Sunday, hosting the 32nd Annual Christmas Benefit Show inside the Saddle West Showroom.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!” Stephani Elliott, acting as master of ceremonies for the evening, said as she welcomed the crowd. “I would like to thank my grandmother, B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, for sharing a bit of the Christmas spirit with our community, not only today but for the past three decades! We all love and appreciate you Nana!”

Hetrick-Irwin, now 98-years-young, started the Silver Tapper and Ms. Senior Golden Years organizations many years ago and she has been using these platforms as a means to support her community ever since. The Tappers, made up of women ages 50 and better, focus primarily on raising funds for a variety of causes and their sister organization offers ladies ages 60 and better the chance to shine at the Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant while also building lasting friendships.

The Christmas Benefit Show is one of the biggest events of the year for these ladies and tickets are highly sought after, leading to another sold-out show this year.

Following an invocation by Deacon Rick Minch and the Pledge of Allegiance led by DAV Chapter #15 Commander Bill Dolan, the show opened with the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree by reigning Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Althea P. Jones. The audience was then swept into a non-stop celebration of the season, with dance, song and humor lighting up the stage for a full hour.

The entertainment lineup included Pahrump songstress Lynn Peterson, local singers Kai Brant and Shelley Fisher, sign language artist Marla Quercia, Ms. Senior Golden Years entertainers Althea P. Jones and Marjorie Washington Nears, the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church Bell Choir and Hetrick-Irwin’s own great-great granddaughters Paisley and Elli Bolding.

“Thank you all for sharing your talent with us,” Elliott enthused.

In addition to the festive performances, the Christmas Benefit Show included a sock drive in which a stocking was passed around in an effort to raise even more funding for the event’s beneficiary, the Southern Nye County Federation of the Blind.

“We’d like to thank you for your kindness, your charity, your support and your sponsorship of our organization,” Southern Nye County Federation of the Blind board member Dolores Joyner stated as the stocking made its way through the audience. “We are new here and… our goal is to support people here in Pahrump and in the surrounding towns with resources, education, developing new skills, activities and most of all, a way to get out of their houses and that would be transportation.

“And you don’t have to be blind to be a part of this organization!” Joyner added. “We are trying very hard to be a resource center here in Pahrump for our people who are visually impaired or legally blind. It’s hard for some people to adjust to losing their sight. Things as simple as pouring a cup of coffee is almost impossible… It’s not easy to be blind but it doesn’t define us. It’s just another challenge we have to face and we thank each and every one of you for being a part of helping us be able to help ourselves.”

The total amount raised last Sunday will be revealed during a check presentation next weekend.

The Nevada Silver Tappers will be hosting their next round of classes in January, 2024 and recruitment for the 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant will follow. Anyone interested in joining either group is encouraged to contact Ione DeSantis at 775-910-1408.

