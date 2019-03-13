Seminar on starting new business Saturday

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The "Start Smart" business seminar will run from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday March 16, at 1301 South Highway 160 on the second floor of the Nevada State Bank building. The free Power Point presentation, sponsored by the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce, is being facilitated by longtime Pahrump Business Adviser, Al Parker.

Those who are considering starting up a new business may want to set aside some time on Saturday, March 16, for a special seminar sponsored by the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce.

The class, which runs from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., is entitled “Start Smart,” and will be facilitated by longtime Pahrump business adviser, Al Parker.

“Start Smart is a must for anyone looking for help to start and grow a successful Nevada business,” Parker said. “This free three-hour program will provide attendees with the essential steps for starting a business. There are lots of resources and directions to go as you start a new business, and in order to be smart about the process, we’d like you to start smart.”

Parker has a broad background in corporate America, which includes management positions in sales, marketing, finance and business operations.

At present, he is a business development adviser for the Nevada Small Business Development Center, providing technical expertise and training assistance to small businesses.

Parker is also a director for the Nye County Regional Economic Development Authority, where he serves as their president.

Among some of the topics covered in his Power Point presentation will be common pitfalls for business owners, the compliance and legal issues of running a business, along with how to understand financials.

“I will also cover the how-to’s of funding and how to do market research,” he said. “There are also resources for the business owner, as well as knowing how to develop a business plan the right way.”

Additionally, Parker noted the class is not exclusive to would-be business owners.

“Anyone who has already opened one in the last year is encouraged to invest three hours inside our classroom to learn the critical first-step basics that will save you both money and time,” he said. “Attendees will discover who their local experts are that are both legitimate non-profit agencies, and who offer their services at no cost to you. Follow-up one-on-one counseling appointments are available to all who attend, at no cost. They can gain the essential knowledge that is necessary for a successful business owner.”

Among his additional credentials, Parker earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Syracuse University, along with master of business administration from Creighton University.

He is also a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, National Business Administration Honor Society and is listed in Marquis Who’s Who in America.

Saturday’s seminar will be held at the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce facility, on the second floor of the Nevada State Bank building, 1301 South Highway 160.

To register for the class, logon to www.NevadaSBDC.org and click on the training calendar.

For additional information, call 775-751-1947.

