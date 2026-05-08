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Senior Menus

May 8, 2026 - 4:10 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 11 – May 15.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – MOTHER’S DAY LUNCH: Chicken Alfredo, fettucine, Manhattan blend veggies, garlic bread, chocolate dessert, Italian wedding soup;

Tuesday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potatoes, strawberry-banana yogurt, chicken noodle soup;

Wednesday – Chicken and rice, stir fry veggies, pears, Portuguese soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, w/w bread, Chantilly fruit cup, creamy celery soup;

Friday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, cheese sauce, Normandy blend veggies, berry cup, goulash soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Blind Support meeting, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 11 – May 15.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** –Prime Rib – Sponsored by Stan Hyt (free for dine-in customers only) – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Tamale Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Goulash (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Leftover Day (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of May 11 – May 15.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, French dressing, cantaloupe chunks;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, crisp bacon strips, orange juice.

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