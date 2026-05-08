Senior Menus
What’s on the menu this week
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 11 – May 15.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.
Monday – MOTHER’S DAY LUNCH: Chicken Alfredo, fettucine, Manhattan blend veggies, garlic bread, chocolate dessert, Italian wedding soup;
Tuesday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potatoes, strawberry-banana yogurt, chicken noodle soup;
Wednesday – Chicken and rice, stir fry veggies, pears, Portuguese soup;
Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, w/w bread, Chantilly fruit cup, creamy celery soup;
Friday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, cheese sauce, Normandy blend veggies, berry cup, goulash soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Blind Support meeting, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;
Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 11 – May 15.
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.
Monday** –Prime Rib – Sponsored by Stan Hyt (free for dine-in customers only) – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)
Tuesday – Tamale Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday – Chicken Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Thursday – Goulash (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Friday – Leftover Day (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change for the week of May 11 – May 15.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;
Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;
Wednesday – CLOSED;
Thursday – Baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, French dressing, cantaloupe chunks;
Friday –BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, crisp bacon strips, orange juice.