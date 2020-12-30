47°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Senior thank donors, volunteers

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 29, 2020 - 5:24 pm
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors Inc. holds an open house i ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors Inc. holds an open house in mid-December at the Beatty Community Center.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors, Inc. board of directors i ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors, Inc. board of directors inside the newly painted Senior Center in Beatty. Left to right: Vonnie Gray, Patti Butler, Jerry Martin, Mike Watkins, Marty Campbell. Not present: Rany Reed.

Beatty Seniors, Inc., the new nonprofit that has taken over operation of the Beatty Senior Center, held an open house and dinner Dec. 17 to thank the volunteers and donors who have helped them get their start.

The group used a more spacious room in the Beatty Community Center for the meal so that they could better comply with pandemic protocols. The larger room allowed them to set up tables farther apart for social distancing and to stay within the capacity limit.

Members of the board of directors showed off the Senior Center, which they have been granted use of by the county. Chairman Marty Campbell pointed out that they have given the walls a fresh coat of paint, replacing its previous lilac hue with a warm off-white. The kitchen has also been thoroughly cleaned and organized.

“The vision and mission of Beatty Seniors, Inc. is to provide healthy, nutritious meals to the senior population in our town of Beatty,” said a statement in the printed program. “As well as to maintain a safe and clean facility to which our seniors can come to enjoy companionship, educational programs, entertainment and social interaction.”

Treasurer Patti Butler said that they hope to resume serving curbside take-out meals in mid-January, and that they plan to return to conjugate meals, and to have exercise, craft, and educational programs when current health restrictions are lifted. They have already re-instituted a socially distanced version of Thursday bingo nights by using the community center’s large room.

Volunteers, including board members, carry out much of the work of making Beatty Seniors, Inc. possible. So that they can help in the preparation and serving of meals, some board members have acquired ServSafe certification, and others plan to.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR awaits rules for implementing benefits
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Monday issued a statement regarding the Continued Assistance Act’s unemployment provisions.

Courtesy Pahrump Valley Times founder Milton (Milt) Bozanic, on right, at the September 1974 o ...
Times roars into its ‘golden era’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times reached a ‘golden’ milestone in December; ringing in the month, and soon a new year, though the countdown to 2021 won’t bring an end to the beginning of the publication’s notable 50-year anniversary.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal In Death Valley National Park, the park received 1,740,9 ...
Study: Park service units bring $316 million to state
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The four National Park Service units in or partly in Nevada generate $316 million for the state’s economy, according to a report by Outdoorsy.

Getty Images Over the years, the Walker Lane Gold belt has seen exploration activity from majo ...
Canadian-based company enters agreement on Nevada mine
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Navy Resources Corp., a Canada-based exploration company, entered into an agreement with Nevada Select Royalty Inc., a subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc., that will allow it to purchase the Weepah Project, along the Walker Lane Gold belt in the major Nevada mining district.

Getty Images Friday Health Plans partners with the Hometown Health medical provider network acr ...
Employers can fund accounts that let individuals pick plans
Staff Report

Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier based in Denver that has joined the Nevada Health Link online marketplace, presents options for businesses of any size, including Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement plans.

Getty Images It is important to note that under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot cl ...
IRS lowers standard mileage rate to 56 cents
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Dec. 22 issued the 2021 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

Phyllis Bilicic
Alleged ‘squatter’ tussles with deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was dispatched to check on the welfare of a local woman ended up arresting her late last month.

David Guzmán / Las Vegas Review-Journal
State says no systems were compromised in cyberattack
Staff Report

The state of Nevada on Tuesday issued a statement on the widely reported compromise of SolarWinds Orion software along with advice and information for consumers.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from prior to the pandemic shows Nye County ...
New call-in number for Nye County Commission meetings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission, just as every other organization and entity in America this year, has had to shift its operations in the face of COVID-19.