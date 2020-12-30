Senior thank donors, volunteers

Beatty Seniors, Inc., the new nonprofit that has taken over operation of the Beatty Senior Center, held an open house and dinner Dec. 17 to thank the volunteers and donors who have helped them get their start.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors Inc. holds an open house in mid-December at the Beatty Community Center.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors, Inc. board of directors inside the newly painted Senior Center in Beatty. Left to right: Vonnie Gray, Patti Butler, Jerry Martin, Mike Watkins, Marty Campbell. Not present: Rany Reed.

Beatty Seniors, Inc., the new nonprofit that has taken over operation of the Beatty Senior Center, held an open house and dinner Dec. 17 to thank the volunteers and donors who have helped them get their start.

The group used a more spacious room in the Beatty Community Center for the meal so that they could better comply with pandemic protocols. The larger room allowed them to set up tables farther apart for social distancing and to stay within the capacity limit.

Members of the board of directors showed off the Senior Center, which they have been granted use of by the county. Chairman Marty Campbell pointed out that they have given the walls a fresh coat of paint, replacing its previous lilac hue with a warm off-white. The kitchen has also been thoroughly cleaned and organized.

“The vision and mission of Beatty Seniors, Inc. is to provide healthy, nutritious meals to the senior population in our town of Beatty,” said a statement in the printed program. “As well as to maintain a safe and clean facility to which our seniors can come to enjoy companionship, educational programs, entertainment and social interaction.”

Treasurer Patti Butler said that they hope to resume serving curbside take-out meals in mid-January, and that they plan to return to conjugate meals, and to have exercise, craft, and educational programs when current health restrictions are lifted. They have already re-instituted a socially distanced version of Thursday bingo nights by using the community center’s large room.

Volunteers, including board members, carry out much of the work of making Beatty Seniors, Inc. possible. So that they can help in the preparation and serving of meals, some board members have acquired ServSafe certification, and others plan to.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.