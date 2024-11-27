Sensational seasonal show sells out – again!

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File Christmas Benefit Show attendees will be treated to an afternoon of festive performances with all proceeds to benefit the Salvation Army, which is in need of donations to support its food pantry.

The Nevada Silver Tappers 33rd Annual Christmas Benefit Show is set to dazzle the Saddle West Showroom stage in just over 10 days’ time but anyone hoping to score a seat next Sunday will have to wait until next year.

“There are no tickets left, we’re all sold out! People were just screaming for them,” B.J. Hetrick-Irwin reported this week.

The 99-year-old founder and leader of the Nevada Silver Tappers was elated to see tickets sell out so quickly and she’s far from the only one. The entire Silver Tappers troupe, along with the ladies of its sister organization, Ms. Senior Golden Years, are eagerly anticipating a festive afternoon of fabulous entertainment and philanthropic fundraising.

For 2024’s Christmas Benefit Show, the Silver Tappers have selected the Salvation Army – Pahrump Corps as its beneficiary.

“The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination,” information on the organization details.

In Pahrump, one of the Salvation Army’s primary services is its bi-weekly food pantry. And with inflation driving up the cost of food, the local Salvation Army has been feeling the pinch, leading the Silver Tappers to do what they can to help.

“The money raised this year is going to go to the Salvation Army and homeless children, because we had a meeting with the Salvation Army and they are hurting,” Hetrick-Irwin explained. “I mean, they are feeding so many more people these days and they needed help, so that’s who we picked!”

As to the show itself, Hetrick-Irwin promises attendees another year of cleverly choreographed performances.

“It’s going to be a great show,” she enthused. “We’ll have a few new routines. I don’t want to let the secret out before the show but it’s so cute, what they’re doing.”

Hetrick-Irwin is also hoping to grace the stage herself as the lead in the Silver Tappers’ traditional conclusion to the Christmas Benefit Show, the Dance of the Wooden Soldiers.

The Silver Tappers Christmas Benefit Show is set for Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. Those who cannot make the show but would like to help out can contact Ione DeSantis at 775-910-1408.

