Separate DUI arrest occurs at the scene of fatal pedestrian crash

As police were investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on Charleston Park Avenue, a separate incident occurred later at the scene, where one man was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence, one count of possessing an open alcohol container in a vehicle and one count of failing to stop at a roadblock, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) arrest report.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, a pedestrian was walking on Charleston Park Avenue and was hit by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. NHP responded to the collision at approximately 6:14 p.m. The pedestrian was later declared dead at the scene after succumbing to his injuries, according to a Nevada State Police press release from earlier this week.

Authorities then set up a roadblock at the intersection of Charleston Park Avenue and Happy Lane to allow emergency vehicles access and to investigate the crash. At approximately 10 p.m., a Dodge pickup truck approached the roadblock, did not stop, and proceeded to drive around it by entering the dirt shoulder.

A state trooper using a flashlight signaled the driver to stop, and he complied. The sole occupant of the vehicle told police he was on his way home. According to the arrest report, when asked where he was going, the man responded with, “I’m home.” The state trooper also noticed the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s side window.

The state trooper asked the man to exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test. The law enforcement officer then observed the suspect walking unsteadily when asked to approach a patrol vehicle.

After the sobriety test was completed with unsatisfactory results, according to the report, the man was placed into custody and transported to Desert View Hospital for a blood draw. Once the draw was completed, the man was transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on his charges.

