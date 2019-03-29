Several transported after rollover crash in Pahrump area

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One person was mechanically entrapped after a rollover crash along Highway 160, in the Johnny Mine area on Saturday evening March 16. The patient was transported via Mercy Air 24 to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times At least four people with varying degrees of injuries, were transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Manse Road, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday March 15.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Friday March 22, fire crews were dispatched for a report of a well involved structure fire along the 1900 block of South Idaho, at approximately 9:50 p.m. Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis said the cause of the fire was deemed suspect in nature.

At least four people were transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Manse Road.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the crash occurred just after 8:30 on Friday, March 15.

“Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle accident as reported with significant damage to both vehicles,” Lewis said. “The scene assessment revealed it was a T-bone type collision with no entrapment.”

Rollover crashes

On Saturday evening, March 16, emergency crews responded for a mutual aid assignment along Highway 160 in Clark County for a single-vehicle rollover crash at mile marker 36.

“Upon arrival, crews found the crash as reported with multiple patients. We found the vehicle resting upright with significant damage, which appeared to be from a rollover mechanism. Crews assessed and found a total of six occupants in the vehicle, all with varying degrees of injuries. All six patients were transported to the local hospital.”

Also on Saturday, March 16, crews were dispatched to a report of a rollover accident with entrapment, on Highway 160 in the Johnnie Mine area.

“Crews arrived to find a vehicle resting upright with significant damage, indicating a rollover type mechanism,” Lewis said. “Heavy Rescue One was assigned and found one person mechanically entrapped, where they successfully extricated the patient via a roof removal. Mercy Air-24 was added to the assignment and landed at the scene, where patient care was transferred, and that patient was flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.”

Vehicle fire

On Wednesday, March 13, at approximately 5:42 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Gamebird Road and Whirlwind Avenue for a report of a well-involved vehicle fire. Crews arrived to find the vehicle on the roadway with heavy fire showing from the engine compartment, extending into the passenger compartment. There were no immediate exposures and crews extinguished the fire without incident. There were no injuries reported. The fire appeared to be accidental in nature related to mechanical failure.

Suspicious structure fire

On Friday, March 22, at approximately 9:50 p.m., fire crews were dispatched for a report of a well-involved structure fire on the 1900 block of South Idaho Street.

Lewis said while responding crews were notified that there were numerous calls to dispatch indicating a significant fire.

“Crews arrived to find a one story single-family dwelling with an attached two-car garage with heavy smoke showing,” Lewis said. “Scene size-up revealed that the fire originated on the bravo side of the structure and was extending up to the attic space. Crews commenced an interior attack where they hooked the ceilings and quickly controlled the fire. The fire was deemed suspect in nature and the state fire marshal was added to the assignment for the investigation. All occupants were accounted for, but one had left the scene at the time of the fire. The exact cause of that fire remains under investigation.”

Two-vehicle crash

On Wednesday, March 27, one person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle high-impact collision at the intersection of Betty Avenue and Barney Street just after 2 p.m.

Fire crews, along with Nye County sheriff’s deputies, arrived on scene to find a high-impact collision between two full-size pickup trucks.

A Nye County Road Department official was also dispatched to repair a knocked down stop sign as a result of the collision.

Northbound traffic along Barney Street was blocked off as crews worked to clear the scene.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes