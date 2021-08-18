Shadow Mountain Players end their summer season with comedy

The Shadow Mountain Community Players are gearing up for their end-of-summer comedy production.

Shadow Mountain Community Players Five local players will fill the roles for the “Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue s’il vous plait!” production: Sue Zink, Patty Woods, Michelle Clines, Zac Pritchard and Alyssia Statz.

Shadow Mountain Community Players The “Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue s’il vous plait!” production is set to ignite starting on Aug. 27 and runs through Aug. 28.

The Shadow Mountain Players will premiere their “Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue s’il vous plait!” production at the end of August at the Sanders Family Winery, a performance that will run for two nights.

“Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue s’il vous plait!” was created by the writing team of David McGillvray and Walter Zerlin Jr. The play is the fourth in a series of 10 by McGillvray and Zerlin. Zerlin died in 2001.

The 10 plays by the duo, published by Samuel French Ltd., have been performed over 2,500 times, according to a release from the Shadow Mountain Players.

The Shadow Mountain Players’ release gives a preview of the storyline: “Using the play within a play format we follow the exploits of the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society. The Dramatic Society has found that they have a twin city in France and decided to honor them with a theatrical performance before going on holiday to their sister city. Their French play proves to be a French farce which some people might need a score card to keep track of the plot.

“Five funny and talented actors take on 15 roles filled with intentional miscues, flubbed lines, and sometimes falling scenery.”

Five local players will fill the roles for the production: Sue Zink, Patty Woods, Michelle Clines, Zac Pritchard and Alyssia Statz.

According to a release from the Shadow Mountain Players, “This comedy is the perfect way to laugh and unwind on a warm summer night.”

Tickets are $25 and can be picked up from Sanders Winery or the Pahrump Community Library.

The production goes on for two nights at the Winery, Aug. 27 and 28. Gates will open at 6 p.m.; the show starts at dusk.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic meal. Call the Shadow Mountain Players at 775-727-6145 for more information, or Sanders Winery at 775-727-1776 to reserve your table and tickets.

