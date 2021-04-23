75°F
Shadow Mountain Players return to the stage

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
April 23, 2021 - 2:17 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Shadow Mountain Community Players will take the stage in late April and into early May for the 19th annual Wild West Extravaganza, as large events return to Nye County and the state of Nevada.

The “melodrama” will be held at the Pahrump Valley Museum with multiple performances planned. The performance will run alongside the extravaganza that weekend.

“This year’s performance is a revival of the 2013 hit ‘Money in the Bank,’” the Shadow Mountain Players said in a press release.

With the shift to the museum, the Shadow Mountain Players return to the original tent they played at. The group has performed at the Bob Ruud Community Center for the past eight years, according to the Shadow Mountain Players.

The role of Smedley Chetum will be played by David Perlman. Carlton McCaslin, who typically played the role, died earlier in 2021.

“The rest of the cast is rounded out with Dennis Twitchell as Mr. Moneylender, Michelle Clines as Mrs. Moneylender, Patty Woods as Selina Eyeful, Maaike Matheson as Marian, and newcomer to the group, Zack Pritchard as hero Iram Goodfellow,” the group said in a release.

The upcoming performances are set to take off on Friday, April 30 at 5 p.m. at 401 E. Basin Ave. at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Then on Saturday, May 1, performances are scheduled for noon and 5 p.m. and one performance is set for Sunday, May 2 at noon.

“Start practicing those boos and cheers now, seating is limited, so come early and grab your bag of popcorn for throwing at the villain,” the group said in a release. “All performances are free as well as free admission to the entire Extravaganza.”

Attendees are “encouraged to dress as their favorite Western hero, bad guy, or floozy during the festival…,” the Shadow Mountain Players said in a release.

The festival, which is set to include food and craft vendors, live demonstrations, an art show, two-stepping music, gunfighters, a blacksmith and a hayride, as well as other offerings, will launch on Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. The event will run during the same hours on Saturday. On Sunday, the festival will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will adhere to the current COVID-19 protocols. There is no entry cost for either event.

Pahrump is also scheduled to have more entertainment as well, as the Balloon Festival will get underway at Ian Deutch Park on April 29 at 4 p.m. The three-day event will have vendors out at 8 a.m. from April 30 to May 2. See previous coverage on pvtimes.com

