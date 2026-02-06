Share your opinion to help shape the Nye County School District’s Career and Technical Education programs

Parents, educators, employers are encouraged to share their thoughts via online survey

The Nye County School District is seeking feedback on Career and Technical Education programs through a new survey. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nye County School District is seeking input from the community on its current Career and Technical Education programs through a survey.

The survey includes questions about what emerging careers in the area students should be exposed to, technology trends that may require a new set of workers, and the engagement of business and industry in CTE programs.

The Nye County School District does a Local Needs Assessment every two years to ensure students are learning the needed skills for the local community and workforce.

Parents, educators, employers, and members of the community are all encouraged to voice their input.

According to the survey, these are the current CTE programs at Nye County schools:

■ Beatty High School: Manufacturing, Transportation, Health Science

■ Pahrump Valley High School: Transportation, Information Technology, Human Services, Hospitality and Tourism, Architecture and Construction, Education and Training, Theater Arts and A/V Technology

■ Round Mountain High School: Tourism and Hospitality, Business Management, Transportation

■ Tonopah High School: Manufacturing, Transportation

Other Nye County CTE programs include:

■ Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources

■ Transportation Distribution and Logistics

“CTE empowers students to be successful citizens, workers, and leaders in a global economy, preparing students for high-demand careers with a depth of learning that builds real-world skills,” states the Nye County School District website. “Each course is part of a comprehensive program of study designed to meet industry standards and scaffolding to support graduates ready for a job, certification, or post-secondary school. It’s your life. Dream big. Our CTE classes are here for you!”

If interested in taking the survey, visit tinyurl.com/mw765c7m.

For more information about the Nye County School District, visit nye.k12.nv.us.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com