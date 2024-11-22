Share your thoughts on Pahrump’s healthcare needs – here’s how
Residents are encouraged to submit survey before the Dec. 1 deadline.
How can the community best meet the medical needs of its residents? What are its strengths in terms of health care availability and what areas of weakness need to be addressed?
These are the questions at the center of the 2024 Community Health Assessment, a survey being undertaken by Desert View Hospital (DVH) in partnership with the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine, Office of Statewide Initiatives. And though DVH is leading the charge, hospital officials stressed that the survey is meant to cover not just the hospital but all of Pahrump and the surrounding communities which rely on the area for their health care needs.
The survey launched on Tuesday, Oct. 1 with a community meeting at the Valley Conference Center. Dr. John Packham, a Ph.D. Associate Professor and Medicine/Associate Dean for Statewide Initiatives at UNR, traveled to the valley for that meeting in order to familiarize people with the purpose of the effort. The most important element, survey proponents emphasized, is public involvement.
To date, DVH Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Ryan Muccio said the Community Health Assessment Survey has seen incredible success but the endeavor to encourage additional participation is ongoing.
“The survey is going really well,” Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “We have already exceeded the number of responses received for the last survey but of course, we would still love to receive more responses to best gauge the community’s needs. We encourage everyone to make your voices heard!”
Residents have just over a week left to ensure they get their opinions included in the survey, which closes Sunday, Dec. 1.
The survey can be found online at DesertViewHospital.com
Paper copies are also available for pick-up at the DVH registration desk, 360 S. Lola Lane.
Following the survey deadline, the results will be compiled into the report that will be released at a wrap-up meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the DVH training room. The public is welcome to attend. The report will also be published on the DVH website.
For more information contact Muccio at Ryan.Muccio@UHSInc.com or 775-751-7130 or Packham at JPackham@Med.UNR.edu or 775-232-2614.
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com
2024 Community Health Assessment survey
■ Closes Sunday, Dec. 1.
■ The survey can be found online at DesertViewHospital.com.
■ Paper copies are also available for pick-up at the DVH registration desk, 360 S. Lola Lane.
■ Results will be reported at a wrap-up meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the DVH training room.