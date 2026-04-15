Shelly Belly NY Bagels named Rural Business of the Year

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto speaks with Shelly Belly NY Bagels owner Shelley Fisher and a staff member during a visit on April 1, with the senator offering congratulations on Fisher's Rural Business of the Year Award. (The Office of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, Shelly Belly NY Bagels owner Shelley Fisher, center, and Nevada SBDC Rural Business Advisor Donna Corey, right, pose for a group photo during a visit from the senator at Fisher's bagel shop. (The Office of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)

Shelley Fisher, center, owns and operates Shelly Belly NY Bagels in Pahrump, which was recently honored by the Nevada Small Business Development Center with its 2026 Rural Business of the Year Award. (Nevada Small Business Development Center)

There are thousands of small businesses throughout the Silver State and at the Nevada Small Business Development Center (SBDC), it’s all about supporting and celebrating the entrepreneurial endeavors of these entities. And following a recent event marking National SBDC Day, Pahrump’s own Shelly Belly NY Bagels has earned one of this organization’s most prestigious honors – Rural Business of the Year.

“On March 18, Shelly Belly NY Bagels was presented the 2026 SBDC Rural Business of the Year Award for her amazing story of perseverance and success as a small business in rural Nevada, with Nevada SBDC Director Winnie Dowling making the presentation,” Donna Corey, rural business advisor at the Nevada SBDC and assistance executive director for the Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority, announced with evident delight.

As for Fisher, she said she wasn’t even aware that her name was in the running for this award, so it came as a total – although very welcome – surprise.

“When I was first told about the award, my reaction was, ‘Wow, that’s pretty cool!’ And then I immediately went to, ‘OK, how many bagels do I need to make for tomorrow?’ and started to calculate because, really, I’m sort of all business. I secretly admit to myself that I’m one of those who like to ‘Be’, as in Rush’s song ‘Limelight.’ I’m not doing what I do to ‘seem’.”

Accompanied by Corey, Fisher attended the Nevada SBDC awards presentation dinner in Reno, at which she was the main event. “Big party, speeches, tributes, acknowledgment of all my hard work. It was pretty amazing,” she remarked.

It wasn’t until afterward, as she was readying to settle in at her hotel room, however, that what had happened began to sink in.

“I walked through the parking lot, holding my trophy and my other awards from senators and congress members, and the magnitude dawned on me: this was for me. My work and sweat and care for my business, my product, my customers, my reputation – they were all being appreciated and honored,” Fisher recalled. “I held that little glass trophy in my hand and approached a random couple with, ‘Hey, do you know what this is?’ I held out my award and explained and they congratulated me.

“All the way through the casino, I approached random strangers with my story. No one was more flabbergasted than I was!” Fisher continued with a laugh. “Oh, except the dealers in the high stakes area – they all applauded. And that’s when I just got it. It took me a moment but I finally understood the assignment.”

The Monday following the SBDC awards dinner, Corey was contacted by the office of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who, having learned of Fisher’s award, arranged for a visit to the valley.

“Sen. Cortez Masto came out here to congratulate Shelley herself,” Corey detailed. “Her team arrived on Wednesday, April 1 and spent an hour with SWCREDA, SBDC and Shelly Belly NY Bagels. It was a rare and much appreciated opportunity to informally discuss the unique challenges and opportunities for small businesses in rural Nevada.”

Fisher herself raved about Cortez Masto and her entire team, all of whom were eager to see her award and of course, get a taste of some of Fisher’s delicious bagels.

“We met, we talked, we laughed. And the best part of their visit was that they all loved the food,” Fisher told the Pahrump Valley Times. “And it was my creations they were loving and my joy to serve them, to make them feel at home and to pamper them. They loved my bagels. They all bought some to take home.”

“Shelley exemplifies the spirit of small business owners throughout rural Nevada,” Cortez Masto stated in an email shortly after her visit. “She is determined, creative and has an entrepreneurial spirit. I am so glad that Shelly got the recognition she deserves for her years of hard work. From my visit, I can guarantee that if you stop by Shelly Belly NY Bagels, you’ll be treated to a warm welcome and a delicious meal.”

Once the visit from Cortez Masto and her team came to a close, there was only one thing left for Fisher to do. Returning to the task at hand, she then went on to calculate how many bagels she would need for the next day of business.

Shelly Belly NY Bagels offers a variety of bagels, flavored cream cheeses, sandwiches, sweets and more. The shop is located at 1190 E. Highway 372, Suite 1 and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information call 775-469-9064 or email ShellyBellyBagels@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com