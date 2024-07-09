SHERIFF: 59 calls for illegal fireworks

In spite of numerous warnings from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office this year, not all area residents chose to use the Fireworks Safety Site in Pahrump, according to the agency

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file There were 59 calls to dispatch for illegal fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., local emergency crews responded to two structure fires and four brush fires in Pahrump, however, no serious damages or serious injuries were reported in those instances.

“There were 59 calls to dispatch for illegal fireworks, and that was just the people who chose to call,” the sheriff’s office said. “One address had two responses because they didn’t stop after being warned. The homeowner received a citation on the second response.”

Toddler suffers burns

A 2-year-old child was treated for burn injuries sustained by handling sparklers, according to dispatch.

Immediate responses

As a result of similar circumstances throughout the region, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada was summoned to assist victims of 29 house fires as well as provide support to more than 130 families and individuals with their respective immediate needs, including safe lodging, according to Southern Nevada Red Cross Chapter Executive Director Rachel Flanigan, who said this past week underscores the invaluable support volunteers offer to those in need.

“Their immediate compassion and care are lifelines for displaced residents during their most vulnerable moments,” Flanigan noted. “Staff and volunteers responded to home fires in areas across Southern Nevada, including Pahrump, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson during the first eight days of July.”

Assistance is a key ingredient

The agency also noted that structure fires are one of the most frequent disasters, often leaving families in urgent need of support.

Flanigan spoke about the crucial role of the specialized Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers who are trained to provide emotional comfort, access to financial aid and essential guidance in times of crisis in an effort to aid families in their recovery phase, she emphasized.

“The presence of the Red Cross and its volunteers is instrumental in ensuring that displaced locals receive the critical support they require. This past week underscores the invaluable support our volunteers offer to those in need.”

Information on fire safety

Residents interested in fire prevention assistance can schedule an appointment for free smoke alarm installations at SoundTheAlarm.org/Nevada.

During the home visit, Red Cross volunteers and community partners share information on home fire safety, fire prevention strategies and actions to take during a fire, along with guidance creating evacuation plans for all occupants, including pets.

“Last year, our volunteers responded to more than 300 Southern Nevada home fires, aiding over 1,200 people,” according to Flanigan. “Most people don’t realize that they only have about two minutes to escape a home fire and that smoke alarms need replacing every 10 years. Arming yourself with this knowledge can mean the difference between survival and tragedy.”

Supporting the community

To explore volunteer opportunities, logon to www.redcross.org/DAT.

To learn more about the overall campaign and how to get involved, visit redcross.org/homefires.

