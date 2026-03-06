Sheri’s Ranch shooting suspect charged with battery while in jail

Patrick Graham, the Pahrump man arrested as the suspect in the Feb. 28 Sheri’s Ranch non-injury shooting, was charged with one count of battery by a prisoner earlier this week following an incident at the Nye County Detention Center.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) arrest report, Graham allegedly kicked an NCSO deputy after the law enforcement officer entered the booking cell where Graham is being held.

On Sunday, March 1, the deputy responded to Graham’s cell for the report of an inmate having a possible unknown medical emergency at 8:30 a.m. According to the arrest report, Graham was lying on the floor on his back and not responding to multiple loud verbal attempts to get his attention and did not move or respond.

Once the deputy performed the ‘standard’ sternal rub, Graham immediately became responsive, according to the arrest report. The report stated the deputy backed away, and then Graham extended his right leg and kicked the deputy’s leg.

Graham was eventually evaluated by medical staff for the initial complaint, which was minor shoulder pain, and once the assessment was complete, officials cleared the cell.

After the incident, the deputy read Graham his Miranda rights and spoke to him. Graham told the deputy that it was a mere reaction due to previous military training because he was woken up out of his sleep.

Graham was arrested on Feb. 28 for allegedly firing shots into Sheri’s Ranch front entrance and gate. No one was injured during the incident.

Graham was then charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of discharging a firearm in a prohibited area, and three counts of discharging a firearm in a place where people might be endangered. Graham was also arrested on suspicion of violating a temporary protective order while on an own-recognizance release.

When contacted by the Pahrump Valley Times earlier this week, the Nye County Detention Center said Graham’s bail was set at $31,000 and confirmed that he is on a no-bail hold in connection with the alleged violation of his release conditions and that he remains in custody.

