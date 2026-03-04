48°F
weather icon Windy
Pahrump, NV
News

Shooting at Sheri’s Ranch: No injuries, one arrested

Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the report of an elderly man firing a shotgun ...
Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the report of an elderly man firing a shotgun at Sheri’s Ranch on Saturday, Feb. 28. No one was injured in the incident. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)
More Stories
A fatal crash occurred on US 95 just north of mile marker 73 on Thursday, Feb. 26, resulting in ...
Fatal crash near Beatty claims two lives
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at the 2026 Nye County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner. (El ...
Lincoln Day Dinner 2026: Republican resoluteness —PHOTOS
The Pahrump Moose Lodge is looking for community-oriented individuals to join its first ever Ki ...
Pucker up! The Moose is launching its Kiss a Pig Campaign
Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes are well-known for the show Moonshiners as well as Sugarlands Shin ...
Moonshiners Mark and Digger set to visit the valley
/ Pahrump Valley Times
March 4, 2026 - 5:10 am
 

A 71-year-old Pahrump man was arrested over the weekend at Sheri’s Ranch after allegedly firing shots at the brothel’s entrance and gate.

Patrick Graham faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of discharging a firearm in a prohibited area, and three counts of discharging a firearm in a place where people might be endangered.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed that no one was injured in the shooting.

“It appeared that he was trying to shoot the lock off a gate and later fired a shot into the front door of the business,” McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The business locked its doors and took everybody away from that side of the building for their protection.”

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a deputy was dispatched to Sheri’s Ranch at approximately 4:29 p.m. Saturday for a report of an elderly man wearing a gray shirt and white flip-flops walking on the premises with a shotgun. While the deputy headed to the brothel, dispatch further advised the law enforcement officer that shots had been fired at the property’s north gate.

After those shots were fired, dispatch said that the man walked to his vehicle’s trunk, a white Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a temporary plate, and then walked to the bar entrance, where he fired a round on the west side of the building.

The deputy arrived at the scene and observed a man holding a black shotgun and walking toward the front of Sheri’s Ranch. Another deputy arrived, and the officers told Graham to drop the weapon and get on the ground. The man complied and was taken into custody once additional authorities arrived.

According to the arrest report, sheriff’s detectives found numerous casings at the scene and recovered a Weatherby semiautomatic SA-08 shotgun.

At his request, the suspect was taken to Desert View Hospital, where he was examined but later refused medical treatment. He then was taken to the Nye County Detention Center for booking. McGill also said Graham was arrested on suspicion of violating a temporary protective order while on an own-recognize release.

When contacted by the Pahrump Valley Times on Tuesday afternoon, the Nye County Detention Center said Graham’s bail was set $31,000 and confirmed that he remained in custody on a no-bail hold in connection with the alleged violation of his release deal.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Supporting solar development does not mean cutting corners.