Shooting at Sheri’s Ranch: No injuries, one arrested

Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the report of an elderly man firing a shotgun at Sheri’s Ranch on Saturday, Feb. 28. No one was injured in the incident. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

A 71-year-old Pahrump man was arrested over the weekend at Sheri’s Ranch after allegedly firing shots at the brothel’s entrance and gate.

Patrick Graham faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of discharging a firearm in a prohibited area, and three counts of discharging a firearm in a place where people might be endangered.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed that no one was injured in the shooting.

“It appeared that he was trying to shoot the lock off a gate and later fired a shot into the front door of the business,” McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The business locked its doors and took everybody away from that side of the building for their protection.”

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a deputy was dispatched to Sheri’s Ranch at approximately 4:29 p.m. Saturday for a report of an elderly man wearing a gray shirt and white flip-flops walking on the premises with a shotgun. While the deputy headed to the brothel, dispatch further advised the law enforcement officer that shots had been fired at the property’s north gate.

After those shots were fired, dispatch said that the man walked to his vehicle’s trunk, a white Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a temporary plate, and then walked to the bar entrance, where he fired a round on the west side of the building.

The deputy arrived at the scene and observed a man holding a black shotgun and walking toward the front of Sheri’s Ranch. Another deputy arrived, and the officers told Graham to drop the weapon and get on the ground. The man complied and was taken into custody once additional authorities arrived.

According to the arrest report, sheriff’s detectives found numerous casings at the scene and recovered a Weatherby semiautomatic SA-08 shotgun.

At his request, the suspect was taken to Desert View Hospital, where he was examined but later refused medical treatment. He then was taken to the Nye County Detention Center for booking. McGill also said Graham was arrested on suspicion of violating a temporary protective order while on an own-recognize release.

When contacted by the Pahrump Valley Times on Tuesday afternoon, the Nye County Detention Center said Graham’s bail was set $31,000 and confirmed that he remained in custody on a no-bail hold in connection with the alleged violation of his release deal.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

The Nye County Sheriff's Office shared this statement on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 5:23 p.m. following the shooting:

"As many of you have already heard through social media, there was a subject reported with a shotgun at Sheree's Ranch on the far south end of Homestead Road. The call came into Nye County Sheriff's Office and at the time of the call he was firing shots at the building. Deputies arrived within a short time and located the subject and he has been taken into custody with no injuries to anyone. There is no reason to think that there is any further threat as a result of this incident."