Shots fired at home invasion suspect in Pahrump: Nye sheriff’s office

A Pahrump man is facing numerous charges following his recent arrest.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video press release, a homeowner called 911 dispatchers on the morning of Oct. 26, to report an attempted home invasion at a residence along Buckhorn Avenue, according to Operations Sgt. Ann Horak.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Williams, 29.

Shots fired

“It was reported that an individual attempted to break into a residence, and the homeowner fired shots at the suspect,” Horak said. “It was unknown if the suspect had been shot, and the homeowner was chasing the suspect on foot.”

Horak also noted that multiple deputies responded to the area in an attempt to locate Williams.

“Detectives spoke with the victims, who reported they woke up to the sound of their front glass door breaking,” she said. “The homeowner fired approximately five shots from the doorway of the residence, while the suspect ran southbound toward Petrack Park.”

Firefighter allegedly assaulted

Shortly after fleeing the scene, Horak said deputies responded to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Station 1, after receiving reports that a male was running around the area.

“It was reported that he had broken into several fire trucks and attempted to steal multiple items,” Horak noted. “Deputies observed the suspect fleeing from the fire station, with two firefighters chasing behind him. Deputies witnessed Williams strike one of the firefighters in the face. Williams was detained by deputies and firefighters on the scene.”

Horak went on to say that Williams told deputies that he attempted to break into the residence for warmth.

“He exhibited signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and admitted to using methamphetamine two days prior,” she said. “Williams also provided deputies with a false name during the investigation.”

Williams was subsequently arrested and charged with home invasion, obstruction, under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, attempting to use another person’s identification, burglary and battery on a protected person.

