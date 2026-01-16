Show your support for sobriety at Art for Recovery

Living Free Health and Fitness founder Shelley Poerio holds up an original piece of art created by one of Pahrump's talented artist, which was up for bid at one of the nonprofit's previous Art for Recovery events. Even more fantastic art will be up for grabs at the 4th annual event, set for March. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Last year's Art for Recovery fundraiser saw a sold-out crowd and brought in thousands of dollars to support Living Free Health and Fitness. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Art for Recovery will feature both live and silent auctions, proceeds from which will be used to bridge funding gaps for Living Free Health and Fitness' addiction recovery programming.(Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Living Free Health and Fitness' 4th Annual Art for Recovery Charity Dinner and Auction is set for this coming March and will offer attendees plenty of intriguing items to bid on. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Living Free Health and Fitness is on a mission to provide the tools and support necessary to help residents facing addiction “stay stopped”, with critical substance treatment and recovery programming that makes a lasting difference in the lives of its clients. In fact, Living Free’s impact is such that many of its clients not only reach recovery but also end up working for the organization or one of its off-shoots, Living Free Café or Living Free Gym.

It’s extremely valuable work but, as with anything else, it comes with the cost of operation. While many of its programs are covered by grant funding or Medicaid, gaps remain and this is where the community comes in. During the Art for Recovery Charity Dinner and Auction, residents, businesses and other nonprofit organizations can help give Living Free’s services a boost by raising cash that will go toward ensuring its clients’ needs are always met.

“Our annual fundraiser is scheduled for March 14 and we will have five recovery speakers this year, including two males and three females from our treatment and housing programs,” Living Free Health and Fitness founder Shelley Poerio detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times. “Entertainment this year will be John Michael Ferrari with Sophie Love and Pepper Jay and auctioneer Ski Censke of Estates 411 Auctions will leading our auction once again. Members of Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will be helping too, by acting as event staff.”

The auctions, both live and silent, are set to feature all kinds of tempting items, ranging from art masterpieces to themed gift baskets and more. Several original, commissioned pieces of art have been donated by the Arts Collective of Nye County, Poerio said, and her own mother’s artwork, which initially inspired the Art for Recovery event, will be up for grabs, too.

“Additionally, we plan on having other valuable non-art items for the live auction event. We are looking for things like vacation packages, pro sports memorabilia or event tickets, gold, silver, jewelry, services, beauty bundles, et cetera,” Poerio noted, adding that any donations toward this would be very welcome. “We plan a very robust silent auction as well, creating baskets appealing to every taste, with the bonus of an original piece of art in every basket.”

Aside from donating toward the auctions, residents can help out by purchasing event tickets, which are on sale now. In 2025, Poerio said 200-plus tickets were bought, making it a sold-out event and she’s optimistic that this year will prove the same.

There are four different types of sponsorship available as well. Table sponsors include silver, gold and platinum at a cost of $500, $1,000 and $1,500 respectively. Silver sponsors receive four event tickets and a quarter-page ad in the event program. Gold sponsors receive eight tickets and a half-page program ad and platinum sponsors get eight tickets with preferred seating, a full-page program ad and a special award. Businesses can also purchase a Business Sponsorship for $1,500, which includes a full-page program ad, social media post, special award and a large banner hung up inside Living Free Gym for a full year.

“Incidentally, the sponsorship is not limited to businesses,” Poerio emphasized. “I hope we see sponsorships from family trusts, foundations or individuals!”

The 4th Annual Art for Recovery Charity Dinner and Auction is set for Saturday, March 14 at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets are $85 per person.

To purchase tickets or buy a sponsorship package, visit LivingFreeHealth.org. For more information, email Shelley@LivingFreeHealth.org or call 775-505-1625.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com