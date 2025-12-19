Silver State holiday safety shopping tips

The Nevada Bankers Association is reminding Nevadans to stay safe while shopping during this festive time of year.

Rescue crews respond to evening car and bicycle accident outside of casino

Nevada Bankers Association President and CEO Phyllis Gurgevich suggests reporting any scam incidents to local law enforcement and the FBI. (Nevada Bankers Association)

As the holiday season swiftly moves along, many residents across the Silver State are finishing their Christmas shopping or purchasing last-minute gifts. While selecting the perfect presents can be fun, it’s equally important to stay safe from shopping-related risks.

“The Nevada Bankers Association (NBA) is urging Nevadans to stay vigilant and take proactive steps to protect themselves while shopping for the holiday season,” stated an NBA press release. “It can be a holiday season full of gifts and cheer, but scammers are lurking to ruin the holiday of hard-working Nevadans.”

The NBA press release outlines these safety tips:

■ Be sure to purchase items from a known website or vendor. Look to make sure the website is secure with https:// before making a purchase.

■ Use a bank credit or debit card with fraud protection. Banks in Nevada offer this protection, so call to verify. Try to use a credit card before a debit card for making online purchases. That avoids the possibility of cash being immediately stolen out of your account.

If any Nevadans believe they have been scammed, NBA President and CEO Phyllis Gurgevich suggests reporting the incident to local law enforcement and the FBI.

In the release, the NBA also recommends following these safety tips:

■ Don’t respond to unsolicited phone calls, emails or text messages from your bank. Call the number on the back of your card to verify instead.

■ Set alerts on your credit or debit card to warn you if your card is compromised.

■ Avoid sending cash in the mail.

■ Beware of gift cards on in-store racks. Make sure they are not tampered with before purchase.

■ Avoid using public wi-fi when holiday shopping.

■ If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The NBA hopes all Nevadans enjoy safe holiday shopping for family and friends this year.

“Nevada Bankers Association is the united voice of Nevada’s diverse banking industry,” the release concluded with, “Members are dedicated to providing the best financial products, services and resources to drive and support economic growth, job creation and prosperity throughout the state of Nevada.”

For more information about the Nevada Bankers Association, visit nvbankers.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com