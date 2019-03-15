Silver Tappers/Golden Years ladies to host annual golf tourney in Pahrump

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USA proudly presented a donation of $3,750 to Nye County Search and Rescue following the groups' 2018 charity golf tournament. This year's event is set for March 23.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A parade of golf carts proceed down to their starting positions for the 18-hole scramble-style golf tournament hosted by the Ms. Senior Golden Years and Nevada Silver Tappers in 2018.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Lakeview Executive Golf Course will be the venue for the upcoming charity golf tournament on March 23.

Golf lovers take note, the Ms. Senior Golden Years and Nevada Silver Tappers sixth annual Golf Scramble is right around the corner and there are just a few days left to register.

The Golf Scramble is set for Saturday, March 23 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course and those wishing to participate must sign up no later than Wednesday, March 20.

The tournament will take place in the scramble style, with participants able to create their own teams of four before hitting the green and making their rounds to the 18 holes to see who can arise triumphant with the best score.

Registration is $40 per person, not including the cart fee, which is an additional $10 per person. For those who may not be as keen of a shot as they’d like, there will also be the chance to improve their score by purchasing “mulligans,” which will allow the player to retake a flubbed swing. Mulligans will cost $2 each with a limit of four per team.

Registration is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on March 23, and a continental breakfast will be served to ensure the golfers are all fueled up for the morning of play. A shotgun start will signal the kickoff of the tournament at 9 a.m. After using all that energy, players will then be able to tamp down their hunger with lunch.

There will be many prizes handed out after all the ball-sinking is done, including those for first, second and third place, along with the traditional and amusing “worst team” prize.

The Golf Scramble is at its core a fundraising event, with the money garnered earmarked for both the sponsoring organizations and a third nonprofit, Pahrump Valley Public Transportation.

“It’s going to be a great day full of golf, food and prizes,” event organizer Michelle Caird said. “We will be starting the day with donuts and coffee in the morning and ending with barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs during the distribution of place winnings and raffle drawing prizes.”

“All the proceeds are going to three Pahrump 501(c)3 organizations. Half of the monies will be given to Pahrump Valley Public Transportation, which provides low-cost transportation for personal and medical appointments for anyone, regardless of age or need. The remaining half will be used by the Ms. Senior Golden Years, USA and Nevada Silver Tappers organizations to continue their work in the community. This is one of our largest fundraising events,” Caird noted

Spots in the tournament are quickly filling up, Caird said, but there is still room for a few more green-lovers to get involved. Caird encouraged residents to sign up and take part, stating, “we are hoping for a big crowd of fun-loving golfers and we want to thank all of our very generous supporters throughout the community and the golfers joining in the fun!”

For more information or to register, contact Ms. Senior Golden Years and Nevada Silver Tappers founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin at 775-727-7011 or Caird at 509-995-3078.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com