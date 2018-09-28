Silver Tappers raised $3,750 for Nye County Search and Rescue

Earlier this month, the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years ladies hosted their 5th annual golf tournament, a yearly charitable event geared toward garnering funding for nonprofits serving Pahrump and surrounding communities.

This year, Southern Nye County Search and Rescue was the organization of choice and the golf tournament managed to pull in $3,750 in total, leaving event organizers beaming with delight.

Just a few days after the tournament took place, the Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years got together once again for the presentation of the donation check and a group of very appreciative search and rescue volunteers were on hand to receive it.

B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, founder of the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, was glowing with enthusiasm the morning of the check presentation. While waiting for everyone to gather together for the big reveal, Hetrick-Irwin excitedly relayed the outcome of the tournament.

“It was really an amazing time,” Hetrick-Irwin said with a bright smile. “We had 85 golfers! I mean, this community is something else, it was so exciting. It was great, there were no complaints and everyone just had a wonderful time. We raised $3,750.”

According to a news release from the two sister organizations, “The sharpest shooting team of the day consisted of Curtis Dodd, Gil Gilbert, Mike Pankalla and Kim Pilling, who traded off in scramble style, swinging only 52 times in total. Coming in a close second was the team of Karen Cornu, Mark Kasmareck, Craig Jahnke and Tim Riley with a score of 53. Rounding out the prize winners was the third place team of Ethan Wood, Scott Orr, Matt Dorsen and Spencer Matlock with a score of 54.”

In addition to the tournament itself, golfers were invited to enjoy a luncheon afterward and raffle prizes were distributed, with more than 70 in all going to the lucky golf tourney participants. All of the net proceeds from the price of participation, to the cost to purchase mulligans, to the raffle tickets, were then calculated and earmarked for search and rescue.

The news release detailed that search and rescue is a nonprofit made up of volunteers who supply all of their own equipment, including backpacks, clothing, uniforms and safety gear. “The unit uses funds raised through donations and fundraisers, such as golf tournaments, to supplement training expenses, purchase team gear, produce materials and pay operating expenses,” the release stated. “In addition to supporting community members in dire need, the unit performs special assignments such as foot patrol and traffic control for community events such as Halloween, Fall Festival and the Fourth of July parade.”

Hetrick-Irwin and golf tournament lead organizer Michelle Caird were both quick to offer a special thanks to all who helped make the event a success, particularly Marcel Martel of Top Notch Repairs LLC, who generously donated $500.

“Thank you, ladies. A big thank you to the Silver Tappers and the Ms. Senior Golden Years for all the work you do in the community and putting this event on for us,” Nye County Search and Rescue volunteer Albert Bass said when Hetrick-Irwin bestowed the donation check. “This money goes to a lot of good things for our unit, tools and equipment and the supplies necessary to do what we need to do for the community. It was a fun day, it was a fantastic event. We appreciate everybody who came out for the event.”

For more information on the Silver Tappers or Ms. Senior Golden Years contact Hetrick-Irwin at 775-727-7011. For more information on search and rescue call 775-727-5071.

