SilverSummit continues investment in rural healthcare

Desert View Hospital is one of 13 health care facilities receiving funding from SilverSummit Healthplan as the state rolls out Medicaid Managed Care in rural communities. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

This month, the Medicaid Managed Care program was expanded beyond its previous urban boundaries to include rural communities all around the state and with the new system now in place, SilverSummit Healthplan is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical facilities in these newly included communities.

On Jan. 20, SilverSummit issued a press release announcing a total of $650,000 has been earmarked for 13 critical access hospitals and rural health clinics that serve rural Nevada, including Pahrump’s own Desert View Hospital.

“Each eligible critical access hospital or rural health clinic will receive $25,000 in both 2025 and 2026 to help establish the infrastructure and workforce capacity needed to successfully participate in Medicaid Managed Care. The initiative builds on the strong foundation these providers have already established, ensuring they can continue delivering exceptional, patient-centered care – while enhancing their ability to reach and care for even more individuals in newly expanded Medicaid Managed Care rural communities.”

Other facilities on the list are Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Battle Mountain General Hospital, Boulder City Hospital, Carson Valley Health, Grover C. Dils Medical Center, Humboldt General Hospital, Mesa View Regional Hospital, Mt. Grant General Hospital, Pershing General Hospital, South Lyon Medical Center and William Bee Ririe Hospital were also chosen, with the thirteenth yet to be determined.

“We are funding requests from transportation needs to updated imaging equipment to software upgrades,” SilverSummit officials reported. “Our primary goal is to provide our providers with continued support and to make them feel confident in the resources we can offer. We believe that this support is crucial in building and strengthening the health-care infrastructure in Nevada. This achievement marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance health-care services across the region.”

Here in the Pahrump Valley, DVH is putting its portion of this funding to use in bolstering programs for its staff members, something asked for by the staffers themselves.

“As a critical access hospital, Desert View Hospital depends on a strong, committed workforce to meet the needs of our rural community,” DVH Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times. “This funding from SilverSummit Healthplan will allow us to upgrade our education and training programs, an area our staff has identified as a key motivator for recruitment and retention. We are grateful for SilverSummit’s investment and their continued support of rural health-care access in Nevada.”

According to the press release, this $650,000 investment is just a small portion of its overall community investments, with more than $23 million invested since 2022.

“By investing in provider infrastructure and expanding capacity, we are not only strengthening support for health-care professionals but also ensuring that patients across our communities continue to have access to the care they need,” SilverSummit Plan Chief Operating Officer Sarah Fox stated. “At SilverSummit Healthplan, we remain committed to supporting a robust health-care system for all.”

For more on the company visit SilverSummitHealthPlan.com

What is Medicaid Managed Care?

Medicaid Managed Care has been a longstanding system in Nevada's two most populous counties, Washoe and Clark, with rural communities previously utilizing a Fee-For-Service system. However, as of Jan. 1, Medicaid Managed Care has been rolled out statewide, a shift that effected tens of thousands of residents who are now enrolled with a Managed Care Organization (MCO).

"A Medicaid Managed Care health plan is health insurance offered by a state-licensed health carrier. The health plans connect Medicaid members to services through a network of doctors and providers," information from the Nevada Health Authority explains. "If you are a Nevada Medicaid or Nevada Check Up member, you should receive all your covered services through the plan you pick, including physical and behavioral health services and prescriptions. Medicaid Managed Care health plans also provide care coordination and care management services to ensure you get reliable access to the health care services you need."

SilverSummit is one of the five medical insurance providers contracted with the state as MCOs and, along with CareSource, is one of two available for residents of Nye County. Anthem, Molina and Health Plan of Nevada are also MCOs, though they do not provide coverage in Nye County.