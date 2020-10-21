65°F
News

Sisolak announces relief funds for small business, nonprofits

Staff Report
October 20, 2020 - 6:43 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced details for a new $20 million grant program aimed at helping small businesses and nonprofit organizations that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pandemic Emergency Technical Support grant program makes $20 million in coronavirus relief funds available to small businesses, nonprofit organizations, arts and culture organizations and local chambers of commerce to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Small businesses throughout Nevada have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19, and this new program will streamline the process to get relief funding out to folks who need it very quickly,” Sisolak said. “If your organization has been hurt by the pandemic and you need help with operational costs or expenses to keep your customers safe, I urge you to apply.

“At a time when our small businesses have made such great sacrifices, it was my priority to ensure the state gets them the support they need and deserve.”

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our office has been focused on making sure that small businesses are protected and that our economic recovery is as quick as possible,” state Treasurer Zach Conine said. “This program will go a long way to keep Nevadans employed, small businesses open and our state moving in the right direction.”

The program is being administered collaboratively by the state treasurer’s office, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Department of Business and Industry. The application process will open 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 and will close 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

Businesses and organizations must have a physical location in the state, must have been in operation before March 1, have fewer than 50 employees and have an annual gross revenue of less than $4 million to be eligible to receive funding under the program.

Through a simplified application process, eligible entities can apply for up to $10,000 in emergency grant funding, which is not required to be paid back. Grant funds can be used to pay for a number of expenses such as rent, inventory, payroll, utilities, personal protective equipment and costs associated with retrofits.

The program was designed to be flexible so that eligible businesses and nonprofits can adequately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and safely maintain their operations.

These grant program funds will be prioritized to help those businesses that have been hit the hardest and have made the greatest sacrifices while continuing to serve their communities. This list includes, but is not limited to, disadvantaged businesses, nonprofits, bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries and vineyards.

More information about the PETS Program can be found in English and Spanish can be found at https://goed.nv.gov/pandemic-emergency-technical-support-pets-grant/

Businesses and nonprofit organizations with questions about this program are encouraged to email ask@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 1-800-336-1600.

