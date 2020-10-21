Sisolak, Cortez Masto will speak at housing summit

The Nevada Housing Coalition will virtually host its inaugural statewide summit Oct. 27-29 with a focus on Nevada’s successful and equitable housing recovery.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Aerial view of Burson Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada on Thursday, November 15, 2018, where developers have restarted a rural housing project.

Already strained prior to the pandemic, Nevada’s housing landscape faces significant challenges that require open and candid discussion, engagement across our communities and a united understanding among all stakeholders that affordable housing is for everyone.

Titled “Collaborating for Progress,” the summit will feature special guest speaker Gov. Steve Sisolak and keynote presenter Dr. Tiffany Manuel of TheCaseMade, with remarks from U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and presenting sponsors Anthem and Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. Breakout session topics range from preservation and development to rental assistance and home ownership, all led by a host of experts to ensure productive discussion. Proven affordable housing tools and solutions will be explored alongside innovative technology and concepts.

“Housing touches all Nevadans,” said Christine Hess, Nevada Housing Coalition executive director. “We’re at pivotal time during which Nevada’s housing situation is fraught with challenges and yet filled with possibility. The Nevada Housing Coalition coalesced in late 2018, not knowing what awaited our world in 2020. Today, we are taking this opportunity to convene everyone and anyone who touches housing so that we’re successful in not only managing through the pandemic but also have a solid game plan for the future. Housing must be every Nevadan’s opportunity.”

Front-line community service organizations, local governments, public agencies, educators, health care professionals, businesspeople, housing developers, financial institutions, elected officials and any Nevadan who wants to be a part of Nevada’s housing solutions should register today.

General and breakout sessions will be held 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Oct. 27-28, with a general closing session at 9 a.m. Oct. 29. Registration is free to Nevada Housing Coalition members and $45 for non-members (registrants can join prior to registering). Scholarships are available; please contact info@nvhousingcoaltion.org.

All attendees will receive a final summit report, all recordings, slide decks, notes summaries and priorities for action after the event.