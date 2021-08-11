80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Sisolak names ex-state senator as new chief of staff

By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 11, 2021 - 1:15 am
 
Yvanna Cancela (Governor's office)
Yvanna Cancela (Governor's office)

CARSON CITY — Former state Sen. Yvanna Cancela is returning to Nevada after eight months with the Biden administration to serve as Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief of staff, the governor’s office announced Monday.

Cancela, who is set to start Sept. 1, will replace Michelle White, a Democratic campaign strategist Sisolak tapped as his No. 2 when he took office in 2019.

White’s departure was announced in mid-July and will occur in mid-September following a transition period.

Cancela “brings a unique understanding of state government, policy experience and the ability to build broad coalitions,” the governor said Monday in a statement announcing the appointment.

“Most importantly, I know Yvanna is as dedicated as I am to making Nevada a thriving and vibrant place to call home, and I look forward to her knowledge, expertise and guidance when she joins the team,” he added, thanking White for her service.

Cancela, 33, an early backer of former Sen. and Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid, resigned her state Senate seat in January to become principal deputy director for intergovernmental affairs at Department of Health and Human Services.

She was appointed to the Senate in 2016 following the election of Ruben Kihuen to Congress, becoming the first Latina state senator and winning the seat in her own right in 2018.

She previously served as political director for the Culinary Union Local 226, the union representing tens of thousands of hospitality workers in the state. In two legislative sessions Cancela established herself as a leading progressive voice on health care reform, sponsoring bills requiring greater price transparency for asthma and insulin medications and modernizing antiquated sections of state abortion laws.

Born and raised in Miami, she holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University and a law degree UNLV’s Boyd School of Law.

In a statement, Cancela said she was “honored” to have the governor’s trust “and for the opportunity to work on behalf of his incredible administration and the more than 3 million people who call this great state home.”

“I remain humbled by the chance to serve the state I love during such a critical time as we work under the governor’s vision to recover and come back stronger than ever,” she said.

White headed Sisolak’s transition team after he won election in 2018. She had previously served the state director for For Our Future, the Democratic grassroots organizing group, as deputy state director for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and as an adviser to Democratic legislative leadership.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The STRAT and the Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches are lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wed ...
Golden Entertainment sees record 2Q results, cites strong Strat performance
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Golden Entertainment reported net income of $103.8 million on $292.5 million in revenue during the quarter that ended on June 30 — the highest quarterly revenue and income the company has ever recorded.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo poses with his campaign sign after announcing his candidacy f ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Taxes and defunding the police
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak once blocked a tax designed to hire more police officers, and Sheriff Joe Lombardo — who has vowed to veto all taxes — once worked hard on a sales tax for cops.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Federal extended unemployment to expire Sept. 4
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is reminding recipients of federal extended unemployment benefits that their benefits expire in early September.

In this July 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) speaks as she joine ...
Senate OKs $1 trillion infrastructure bill with benefits for Nevada
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state’s share of the money would help repair dilapidated roads and bridges, build proposed water projects, prevent wildfires and expand broadband to the entire state.

Lauro Solomo, community health worker with Immunize Nevada, shares paperwork with Jessica Dula, ...
Nevada reports most COVID deaths in a day since mid-February
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state also recorded 1,125 new COVID-19 cases over the preceding day, and has now logged at least 1,000 cases of the disease in 10 of its last 11 daily updates.

Vegas to Reno celebrates its 25th
Vegas to Reno celebrates its 25th

Best in the Desert is setting up for its upcoming 25th Anniversary Maxxis Tires “Casey Folks” Vegas to Reno desert off-highway vehicle race. The 2021 race is set to have a record number of entries with nearly 400 entries.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Grant writer Amanda Hammar (left) and Nye ...
Beatty voices school COVID recovery concerns
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The impact of COVID-19 on education was spotlighted Aug. 4, as a group of parents and school faculty and staff met in the Beatty High School commons to help Nye County School District decide how to use American Rescue Plan funding to help overcome the effects of the pandemic on students in the community’s schools.