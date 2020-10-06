Sisolak staffer in Carson tests positive for COVID-19

A member of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s staff based in the capitol office in Carson City has received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 after developing symptoms over this past weekend.

The office has followed all public health procedures and protocols in response. The staffer has been interviewed, and the contact tracing effort is underway to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.

The staffer has not had in-person contact with the governor since mid-September, as the governor has been working from Southern Nevada since Sept. 17. Sisolak was scheduled to return to Carson City next week but travel is on hold until all test results for Northern Nevada team members are received and the environment has been deemed safe.

Out of an abundance of caution, the governor also will be seeking a COVID-19 test this week.

The staff member was last in the office on Oct. 2. After experiencing symptoms, the staff member was tested over the weekend and was confirmed as a positive case on Oct. 6. All staff who worked in the governor’s capitol office in the past two weeks and came into contact with the confirmed positive team member transitioned to work-from-home status Monday pending the staffer’s test results.

In addition, all staff who worked in the capitol office in the past two weeks and might have come into contact with the confirmed positive team member are being tested this week and must test negative via a diagnostic test before reporting back to the office next week.

Public health officials recommend getting a test approximately five to seven days after a probable exposure. All relevant staff members continue to self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine during this time, including staying at home and separating themselves from others, in accordance with public health guidelines. Those staffers will be working from home and are able to conduct their regular business during this time.

The governor’s office said it has followed all public health and safety protocols including temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures. The office undergoes regular cleaning and an additional deep cleaning of the governor’s office and high-touch common areas, including Capitol restrooms, was conducted Tuesday.